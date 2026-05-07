Crowd starts laughing when Melania calls Trump empathetic.
First Lady Melania Trump spoke at a Military Mother’s Day event at the White House in Washington, D.C., on May 6. During remarks praising President Donald Trump for his empathy, she laughed mid-sentence, prompting laughter from the audience. #MelaniaTrump #DonaldTrump #WhiteHouse #MothersDay
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Crowd starts laughing when Melania calls Trump empathetic.
First Lady Melania Trump spoke at a Military Mother’s Day event at the White House in Washington, D.C., on May 6. During remarks praising President Donald Trump for his empathy, she laughed mid-sentence, prompting laughter from the audience. #MelaniaTrump #DonaldTrump #WhiteHouse #MothersDay
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