US
Society

Parisians work together to save dog who fell in the Seine river.

Several bystanders rushed to rescue a dog that fell into the Seine River in Paris’ 13th arrondissement on Friday evening, May 8. The dramatic rescue was filmed and shared across social media, where the videos quickly went viral. #paris #dogrescue #seineriver #viralvideo #france
Published on
11
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Crowd starts laughing when Melania calls Trump empathetic.
Crowd starts laughing when Melania calls Trump empathetic.
À suivre
Crowd starts laughing when Melania calls Trump empathetic.
Crowd starts laughing when Melania calls Trump empathetic.
US
Society

Parisians work together to save dog who fell in the Seine river.

Several bystanders rushed to rescue a dog that fell into the Seine River in Paris’ 13th arrondissement on Friday evening, May 8. The dramatic rescue was filmed and shared across social media, where the videos quickly went viral. #paris #dogrescue #seineriver #viralvideo #france
Publié le
11
/
05
/
2026
À suivre
Crowd starts laughing when Melania calls Trump empathetic.
Crowd starts laughing when Melania calls Trump empathetic.
À suivre
Crowd starts laughing when Melania calls Trump empathetic.
Crowd starts laughing when Melania calls Trump empathetic.

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