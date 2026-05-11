Parisians work together to save dog who fell in the Seine river.
Several bystanders rushed to rescue a dog that fell into the Seine River in Paris’ 13th arrondissement on Friday evening, May 8. The dramatic rescue was filmed and shared across social media, where the videos quickly went viral. #paris #dogrescue #seineriver #viralvideo #france
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Parisians work together to save dog who fell in the Seine river.
Several bystanders rushed to rescue a dog that fell into the Seine River in Paris’ 13th arrondissement on Friday evening, May 8. The dramatic rescue was filmed and shared across social media, where the videos quickly went viral. #paris #dogrescue #seineriver #viralvideo #france
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