Brazilian UFC fighter jumps out of the cage after winning to shake Trump’s hand.

A moment from a recent UFC 327 is going viral after Brazilian fighter Paulo Costa climbed out of the cage to greet U.S. President Donald Trump following his win in Miami. Footage shows Costa shaking Trump’s hand and saying, “Thank you for doing what you’re doing, I needed to tell you this,” while Trump replied, “You’re too good looking to be a fighter and you are some fighter.” #ufc #paulocosta #donaldtrump #mma #sportsnews