US
Society

Brazilian UFC fighter jumps out of the cage after winning to shake Trump’s hand.

A moment from a recent UFC 327 is going viral after Brazilian fighter Paulo Costa climbed out of the cage to greet U.S. President Donald Trump following his win in Miami. Footage shows Costa shaking Trump’s hand and saying, “Thank you for doing what you’re doing, I needed to tell you this,” while Trump replied, “You’re too good looking to be a fighter and you are some fighter.” #ufc #paulocosta #donaldtrump #mma #sportsnews
Published on
13
/
04
/
2026
To be continued
Police officer teaches kids not to be scared to call 911.
Police officer teaches kids not to be scared to call 911.
À suivre
Police officer teaches kids not to be scared to call 911.
Police officer teaches kids not to be scared to call 911.
US
Society

Brazilian UFC fighter jumps out of the cage after winning to shake Trump’s hand.

A moment from a recent UFC 327 is going viral after Brazilian fighter Paulo Costa climbed out of the cage to greet U.S. President Donald Trump following his win in Miami. Footage shows Costa shaking Trump’s hand and saying, “Thank you for doing what you’re doing, I needed to tell you this,” while Trump replied, “You’re too good looking to be a fighter and you are some fighter.” #ufc #paulocosta #donaldtrump #mma #sportsnews
Publié le
13
/
04
/
2026
À suivre
Police officer teaches kids not to be scared to call 911.
Police officer teaches kids not to be scared to call 911.
À suivre
Police officer teaches kids not to be scared to call 911.
Police officer teaches kids not to be scared to call 911.

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