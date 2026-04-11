US
Society

Police officer teaches kids not to be scared to call 911.

Officer Ben from Highland Village Police Department (@highlandvillagepd) taught elementary school students how to call 911 and speak with a real dispatcher. The lesson gave kids hands-on practice with what to say in an emergency, helping them stay calm and communicate clearly. Officials say exercises like this can build confidence, reduce panic, and ensure children know how to get help quickly in dangerous situations. #911 #police #kidsafety #education #community
Published on
11
/
04
/
2026
To be continued
Trump suggests the U.S. should start charging tolls in the Strait of Hormuz.
Trump suggests the U.S. should start charging tolls in the Strait of Hormuz.
À suivre
Trump suggests the U.S. should start charging tolls in the Strait of Hormuz.
Trump suggests the U.S. should start charging tolls in the Strait of Hormuz.
US
Society

Police officer teaches kids not to be scared to call 911.

Officer Ben from Highland Village Police Department (@highlandvillagepd) taught elementary school students how to call 911 and speak with a real dispatcher. The lesson gave kids hands-on practice with what to say in an emergency, helping them stay calm and communicate clearly. Officials say exercises like this can build confidence, reduce panic, and ensure children know how to get help quickly in dangerous situations. #911 #police #kidsafety #education #community
Publié le
11
/
04
/
2026
À suivre
Trump suggests the U.S. should start charging tolls in the Strait of Hormuz.
Trump suggests the U.S. should start charging tolls in the Strait of Hormuz.
À suivre
Trump suggests the U.S. should start charging tolls in the Strait of Hormuz.
Trump suggests the U.S. should start charging tolls in the Strait of Hormuz.

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