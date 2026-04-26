US
Society

Trump does the ALS Ice Bucket challenge in 2014.

Donald Trump took part in the Ice Bucket Challenge on August 18, 2014. The challenge was part of a viral campaign to raise awareness and funds for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). #trump #rewind #2014 #als
Published on
26
/
04
/
2026
To be continued
Trump shares video footage of the would-be shooter.
Trump shares video footage of the would-be shooter.
À suivre
Trump shares video footage of the would-be shooter.
Trump shares video footage of the would-be shooter.
US
Society

Trump does the ALS Ice Bucket challenge in 2014.

Donald Trump took part in the Ice Bucket Challenge on August 18, 2014. The challenge was part of a viral campaign to raise awareness and funds for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). #trump #rewind #2014 #als
Publié le
26
/
04
/
2026
À suivre
Trump shares video footage of the would-be shooter.
Trump shares video footage of the would-be shooter.
À suivre
Trump shares video footage of the would-be shooter.
Trump shares video footage of the would-be shooter.

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