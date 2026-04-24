Turning Point USA-themed drag show raises money for ACLU.
Drag performers including @laurenbanall, @plasmanyc, @missmaamshe, @kikiballchange, and more parodied conservative political figures during a “Turning Point U.S.GAY” show in Brooklyn last week, raising more than $20,000 for the ACLU. #drag #brooklyn #aclu #lgbtq #politics
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Turning Point USA-themed drag show raises money for ACLU.
Drag performers including @laurenbanall, @plasmanyc, @missmaamshe, @kikiballchange, and more parodied conservative political figures during a “Turning Point U.S.GAY” show in Brooklyn last week, raising more than $20,000 for the ACLU. #drag #brooklyn #aclu #lgbtq #politics
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