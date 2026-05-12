Who Is Basuri Chokshi? The Artist Behind Alia Bhatt’s Cannes Look

Meet Basuri Chokshi, the artist behind Alia Bhatt’s hand-painted Cannes 2026 look. A closer look at the craft, process and meaning behind the outfit.

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At Cannes 2026, Alia Bhatt did not just arrive in a designer outfit. She appeared in something that looked like it had been painted into existence. Soft colours, fluid textures and delicate brush-like patterns made the look feel less like fashion and more like moving art.

The question followed quickly online: who created this?

Behind this hand-painted visual story is artist Basuri Chokshi, a name now entering mainstream fashion conversations.

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Who Is Basuri Chokshi

Basuri Chokshi is a visual artist working at the intersection of fine art and fashion.

She is known for her hand-painted textile work, where fabric is treated like a canvas and every piece becomes a form of visual storytelling.

Her Instagram reflects this process, showing how she builds garments through painting rather than printing or digital design. Each creation feels like wearable art, shaped by brush and colour.

Her work follows a slow creation approach. Instead of fast production or repeated patterns, she applies paint directly onto fabric in layers. This gives each piece its own texture, depth and individuality.

In simple terms, she does not decorate clothes. She paints them.

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Alia Bhatt’s Cannes Look: A Summer Dream in Motion

Alia Bhatt’s first Cannes 2026 look was a structured corset ball gown with artistic detailing inspired by the French Riviera. The design balanced a sculpted silhouette with a soft, visual storytelling approach.

Her appearance was described in early visuals as a “summer dream”.

The outfit carried soft tones and a flowing silhouette, giving it a light, elegant feel. The styling leaned towards a clean, airy aesthetic with subtle textures rather than heavy structure or embellishment.

How The Look Was Built

A closer look shared by Basuri Chokshi on Instagram shows the creative direction behind such pieces.

The process begins with fabric selection, usually light materials that can hold pigment without losing flow. Paint is then applied by hand in layers. Each layer dries before the next one is added, building depth instead of flat design.

Unlike mass-produced fashion prints, this method takes time. Small imperfections remain visible, and that is part of the appeal. It keeps the garment human.

The final stage involves shaping the painted fabric into wearable form. This is where tailoring and art meet.