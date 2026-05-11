From Uttar Pradesh To New York: The 20-Year-Old Saree Behind Priyanka Chopra’s Gold Gala Look

Priyanka Chopra’s Gold Gala 2026 look transformed a 20-year-old Chikankari saree into a sculpted Amit Aggarwal gown.

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A 20-year-old Chikankari saree turned into one of the most talked-about red carpet looks of 2026.

As Priyanka Chopra Jonas received the Global Vanguard honour at the Gold Gala in New York City from Gold House, attention shifted from the award to her outfit.

She wore a sculpted custom creation by Amit Aggarwal, built around a revived saree hand-embroidered by women artisans in silk thread.

What looked like avant-garde sculptural couture was actually rooted in decades of Indian textile craft and memory.

The Outfit Started With A 20-Year-Old Saree

It didn’t begin as a gown, but as a 20-year-old Chikankari saree reimagined by Amit Aggarwal for Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s Gold Gala appearance.

The original textile came from Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka’s home state, where Chikankari has been practised for generations and is closely linked to Lucknow.

It was hand-embroidered by women artisans in silk thread, and reworked into structured couture over several weeks.

Instead of preserving it as a traditional drape, Aggarwal transformed it into a sculpted gown, reinterpreting the craft for a global audience while staying rooted in its heritage.

He connected Mughal-inspired jaal patterns with modern parametric design and the DNA double helix, the spiral structure of DNA, through biomimicry, describing it as “a passage of light”.

That vision shaped the final silhouette.

Soft Embroidery Met Sculptural Couture

The final look came together as a study in contrast.

For Priyanka at the Gold Gala 2026, Amit Aggarwal built a silhouette that layered structure over tradition without removing its base.

The foundation was a revived 20-year-old Chikankari saree. Its embroidery was kept visible beneath the construction.

The craft originates from Uttar Pradesh and is associated with Lucknow, where it is traditionally hand-embroidered on lightweight fabrics such as chiffon.

Over this, Aggarwal constructed a sculpted bodice using rubber cord, recycled glass and hand-formed beads, all part of his design practice, placed over the textile to create structure.

The styling was kept minimal with soft waves, bronzed makeup and understated jewellery.

Celebrity stylist Ami Patel worked with Amit Aggarwal on the final presentation.

The result brought archival craft and contemporary construction into a single red carpet silhouette.