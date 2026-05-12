Culture & Lifestyle
Cannes Film Festival

Alia Bhatt’s first Cannes 2026 look

Alia Bhatt’s first Cannes 2026 look featured a structured corset ball gown with hand-painted artwork inspired by the French Riviera. :art: Know all about her outfit, the artist behind it, and the details that completed the look. As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #CannesWithBrut
Published on
12
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Alia Bhatt made her Cannes 2026 red carpet appearance.
Alia Bhatt made her Cannes 2026 red carpet appearance.
To be continued
Alia Bhatt made her Cannes 2026 red carpet appearance.
Alia Bhatt made her Cannes 2026 red carpet appearance.
Culture & Lifestyle
Cannes Film Festival

Alia Bhatt’s first Cannes 2026 look

Alia Bhatt’s first Cannes 2026 look featured a structured corset ball gown with hand-painted artwork inspired by the French Riviera. :art: Know all about her outfit, the artist behind it, and the details that completed the look. As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #CannesWithBrut
Publié le
12
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Alia Bhatt made her Cannes 2026 red carpet appearance.
À suivre
Alia Bhatt made her Cannes 2026 red carpet appearance.

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