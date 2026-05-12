Alia Bhatt’s first Cannes 2026 look

Alia Bhatt’s first Cannes 2026 look featured a structured corset ball gown with hand-painted artwork inspired by the French Riviera. :art: Know all about her outfit, the artist behind it, and the details that completed the look. As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #CannesWithBrut