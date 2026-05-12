When Is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Walking the Cannes 2026 Red Carpet? Know About Her 24-Year Red Carpet Legacy

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan returns to Cannes 2026... Here’s a look at her 24-year red carpet legacy and iconic fashion moments.

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Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is expected to walk the Cannes 2026 red carpet on 22 May, marking 24 years since her debut at the festival.

For over two decades, her Cannes appearances, especially her red carpet looks, have remained a major fashion and pop culture moment for fans across the world.

Since making her debut in 2002, Aishwarya has become one of the earliest Bollywood actors to build a lasting global fashion legacy at the festival.

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The Yellow Saree That Started It All

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her Cannes debut in 2002 for the premiere of Devdas, which screened at the festival.

For her first red carpet appearance, she chose a bright yellow Neeta Lulla saree with heavy gold jewellery and classic Indian styling.

At a time when Cannes red carpets were dominated by gowns, Aishwarya did not try to fit into the usual fashion template. She arrived in a full traditional Indian look and instantly stood out.

The appearance became one of Bollywood’s earliest major fashion moments at Cannes. It also introduced Indian designers and Indian silhouettes to a much wider global audience years before representation became a mainstream fashion conversation online.

That year, she attended the festival alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali as Devdas represented India at Cannes.

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From Bollywood Star To Cannes Institution

What makes Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Cannes journey stand out is consistency.

She did not attend once and disappear. She kept returning, year after year, slowly becoming part of Cannes culture for Indian audiences.

In 2003, she became one of the first Indian actors to serve on the Cannes jury. A year later, in 2004, she joined L'Oréal Paris as a global ambassador, a partnership that made her a regular face at the festival.

As fashion trends changed, so did her red carpet style.

Over the years, she experimented with structured gowns, dramatic trains, metallic looks, embroidered capes and bold beauty choices. Some outfits became instant fan favourites. Others sparked debate online. But almost every appearance got people talking.

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The Looks People Still Talk About

Some Cannes appearances have become part of internet fashion history.

Her 2016 purple lipstick moment remains one of the most discussed celebrity beauty risks from the festival. She wore a floral Rami Kadi gown with bold lavender lips, and the look immediately went viral.

Then came the 2017 Michael Cinco ball gown, often called her “Cinderella look” online. The icy blue layered gown became one of her most-shared Cannes photos ever.

In 2018, she wore another dramatic Michael Cinco creation inspired by butterflies, complete with a massive cape that reportedly took thousands of hours to create.

More recently, her 2025 Cannes appearances pulled attention back towards Indian craftsmanship. One of her looks featured an ivory Banarasi saree by Manish Malhotra with real silver zari work and layered jewellery.

The appearance stood out because it balanced traditional Indian styling with the scale of Cannes fashion.

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The Years She Faced Scrutiny

Aishwarya’s Cannes journey has also reflected how brutally celebrity appearances are analysed online.

After her pregnancy in 2011 and the birth of her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, conversations around her appearances shifted heavily towards body shaming. Photos from Cannes became the centre of debates about her weight, styling and public image.

But she continued attending the festival despite the commentary.

Over time, that consistency became part of her legacy too. Younger audiences today often see her Cannes appearances not just as fashion moments, but as examples of surviving years of public scrutiny while staying visible on a global stage.

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Why Her Cannes Presence Still Matters

Today, Indian celebrities regularly attend Cannes.

But for many millennials and Gen Z viewers, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was their first introduction to the festival itself.

For 24 years, her Cannes appearances have remained a major pop culture moment.

And in 2026, fans are once again waiting for her return on 22 May.