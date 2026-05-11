22-Year-Old Woman Killed In Greater Noida Within 90 Days Of Marriage

A 90-day marriage in Greater Noida ends in alleged murder over property dispute. Family alleges harassment, police investigate case.

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In India, crimes against women inside marriage remain a serious concern.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau, India recorded over 1.20 lakh cases of cruelty by husband or relatives in 2024.

Each case is not just a number. It reflects a breakdown of trust inside a marriage, often followed by violence.

In Greater Noida, a similar case has now emerged.

Police are investigating the alleged murder of newlywed Monika Nagar.

Her marriage reportedly lasted only a few months.

The case, according to initial reports, is linked to a property dispute that escalated inside the household.

A Marriage That Turned Into a Conflict

Monika Nagar married Anuj Chauhan on 17 February in a court ceremony.

The two reportedly knew each other for some time before the marriage.

Her family has alleged that the relationship changed soon after the wedding.

Within two months, they say Monika faced harassment from her husband and in-laws.

According to her family, the main issue was property. They said Monika owned land worth crores registered in her name.

She was repeatedly pressured to transfer ownership to her husband’s family, as reported by India Today.

The Final Phone Call

On 7 May, the situation allegedly escalated.

Monika called her family and told them she was being assaulted inside her marital home. She also reportedly said she was being forced to sign over the property and warned that she could be killed if she refused.

This call, according to her family, was the last time they heard directly from her.

What Happened Next Shocked Her Family

Monika’s family reached her residence after receiving a distress call.

They allegedly saw her body being placed into a car by her husband Anuj.

The family followed the vehicle to a hospital.

Doctors there declared Monika dead on arrival.

Police sources have indicated that investigators suspect the accused may have tried to destroy evidence by moving the body and setting it on fire, either before or after reaching the hospital.

Times of India has reported that this angle is part of the ongoing investigation.

A post shared by Times of India on X also drew wider public attention to the case as it developed.

Police Action So Far

Police in Greater Noida have registered a murder case.

They were treating the incident as a suspected homicide linked to a property dispute.

Investigators have arrested a 22-year-old neighbour, Karan Rawal from Dadri.

Police say he allegedly accompanied the accused to a plot where Monika’s body was later burnt.

Meanwhile, Monika’s husband and in-laws have not been traced since the incident.

Police teams are continuing search operations and collecting forensic evidence.