Who Is Diya Joukani aka ‘Cool Girl From India,’ 25-Year-Old Designer Rihanna Met?

Meet Diya Joukani, the 25-year-old Mumbai fashion designer who went viral online and recently met Rihanna during her India visit.

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A single photo and a cup of tea with Rihanna made thousands of people ask the same question.

Who is Diya Joukani?

As Rihanna arrived in Mumbai this week for the India launch of Fenty Beauty, cameras followed every move.

But one unexpected moment grabbed attention online.

The global icon was seen meeting and posing with 25-year-old Indian designer Diya Joukani, instantly sparking curiosity.

Why did Rihanna know her?

And why did the internet already recognise her face?

For Gen Z users on Instagram and TikTok, Diya Joukani is not a new name.

She has built a digital identity that mixes street style, humour, city life and self-made fashion.

Now, after building momentum online, she has landed in the same frame as Rihanna.

The Cool Girl From Mumbai

Diya Joukani is a 25-year-old fashion designer and content creator from Mumbai who built her name through social media.

According to Teen Vogue, she founded her label, often known online as Diya’s Duniya. The brand has become part of her growing identity as a Gen Z designer gaining attention online.

Unlike designers who begin with big fashion shows or luxury campaigns, Diya introduced herself through short videos on Instagram.

She became known for turning everyday Mumbai locations into fashion backdrops, using her personal style and original designs to stand out online.

Today, she is recognised as one of the young Indian creators bringing a fresh, global-facing voice to fashion.

Self-Taught, Sharp And Building Her Own Lane

Diya did not follow the usual fashion route.

According to Teen Vogue, she is largely self-taught and built her brand through experimentation, instinct and hands-on learning.

Her designs mix traditional techniques like zardozi and aari embroidery with oversized silhouettes, hoodies, denim and streetwear cuts.

The result feels rooted in Indian craft while styled for a younger global audience.

That blend has helped her connect with online fashion communities.

How She Went Viral

Diya did not go viral through a campaign. She did it with a walk.

Her signature reels show her moving through Indian streets in statement outfits from her own label.

As the videos spread, creators in other cities began recreating the style. The Economic Times noted how her content became part of a wider online trend.

That helped turn Diya from a designer into a creator shaping internet culture.

Diya Met Rihanna

This week, Rihanna came to Mumbai for the launch of Fenty Beauty in India, marking the brand’s entry into the Indian market.

Amid the cameras and headlines, one moment stood out. Rihanna was seen interacting with Diya, and in a viral clip, the two were seen sharing tea and smiling together during the event.

Diya captioned the post: “RiRi and DiyaDiya.”

It brought together one of the world’s biggest beauty entrepreneurs and one of India’s rising digital fashion names.

For Diya, it was more than a photo opportunity. It showed how Indian creators are increasingly stepping into global cultural spaces on their own terms.