India celebrates mothers as symbols of strength. But behind that praise are broken systems, unpaid care work and silent exhaustion.

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India loves the idea of “Maa”.

Every year on Mother's Day, social media fills with tributes celebrating mothers as symbols of love, sacrifice and strength.

But outside these emotional posts is another reality.

One where women carry babies while carrying bricks.

One where mothers work through exhaustion because childcare is missing.

What is often celebrated as resilience may also reflect the absence of support systems.

And perhaps the hardest truth is this: many Indian mothers are called strong because the system leaves them with no other choice.

The Mother Who Never Gets A Day Off

She carries bricks on her head. Her baby rests against her chest.

An image shared by NDTV showing a woman carrying bricks while holding her baby drew widespread attention online.

But the image revealed something deeper.

For millions of mothers in India, there is no switch between “work life” and “home life”. Everything happens together. Cooking, cleaning, childcare and earning all happen at once.

The woman in the photo was not trying to inspire the internet. She was trying to get through the day without childcare support, financial security or another option.

Raising Daughters In Fear

Mothers in India are expected to protect daughters in a society where violence against girls remains deeply alarming.

According to NCRB data, over 69,000 POCSO cases involving child victims were registered in India in 2024.

For many mothers, daily routines become shaped by safety concerns, from monitoring travel routes to enforcing strict curfews.

When One Incident Changes Everything

News reports and viral videos often capture heartbreaking moments of mothers grieving children lost to accidents or public tragedies.

These moments resonate because behind every tragedy is usually a parent trying to keep their child safe.

In one such case, reported by The Times of India in 2016, a woman in Lucknow was crossing railway tracks with her six-year-old son when a train approached. She pushed the child away from the tracks, saving his life. The child survived with injuries, while the mother was killed.

India often praises mothers for sacrifice. Many such incidents also raise broader questions around railway safety, pedestrian infrastructure and public awareness.

The Healthcare Gap Nobody Wants To Talk About

A woman travels hours for a hospital delivery. Days later, she is back at work because the family cannot afford recovery time.

This is still reality for many mothers in India.

According to UNICEF, India’s maternal mortality ratio was estimated at 97 deaths per 100,000 live births in the latest Sample Registration System data (2018–20).

Access to prenatal care, postnatal support and emergency healthcare also remains deeply unequal across rural and low-income communities.

In several rural and low-income communities, women continue to face difficult access to maternal healthcare and institutional deliveries.

India celebrates motherhood emotionally. But for thousands of women, safe and dignified maternal care is still not guaranteed.

“Strong Mothers” Or Exhausted Women?

A female constable stands in a crowded railway station, managing passengers while carrying her baby in her arms.

A video reported by India Today showing a female constable carrying her baby while managing crowds at a railway station went viral online.

But the video raised a harder question: why did she have to manage both at the same time?

Across India, women are constantly celebrated for multitasking through exhaustion. They work while caregiving, parent without rest and endure without complaint.

These moments are often framed as stories of strength.

But many are also stories of systems that failed to support women before they were forced to adapt.