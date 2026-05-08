India Got Children Into Schools. Keeping Them There Is Harder: NITI Aayog Report

India’s school system has expanded rapidly, but a new NITI Aayog report says learning gaps, dropouts, teacher shortages and uneven digital access continue to remain major challenges.

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India’s school system is bigger than ever.

More than 14.71 lakh schools now serve over 24.69 crore students across the country, according to a new NITI Aayog report.

Access to primary education is now close to universal. Schools have better infrastructure. More classrooms have electricity and toilets.

But the report says India still faces a major problem:

Students are in school. Many still are not learning enough.

The report, School Education System in India: Temporal Analysis and Policy Roadmap for Quality Enhancement, reviewed data from UDISE+, ASER, NAS and PARAKH surveys between 2014-15 and 2024-25.

It found persistent gaps in foundational literacy, comprehension and application-based learning.

Learning Gaps Persist

According to the report, foundational literacy and numeracy improved after the pandemic.

But many students still struggle with conceptual understanding and applying knowledge in real-world situations.

The report identifies “foundational learning deficits” as a key challenge in India’s education system.

It says learning gaps remain sharper in rural areas, tribal regions and economically disadvantaged communities.

Students Are Still Dropping Out

India may have expanded access to schooling.

But retention remains uneven.

The report says enrolment drops significantly at higher stages of education.

India’s Gross Enrolment Ratio at the higher secondary level stands at 58.4%, according to the report.

It also flags weak transition rates between upper primary, secondary and higher secondary education.

Infrastructure Improved. Digital Access Didn’t Keep Pace

The report records improvements in electricity, toilets and basic school infrastructure over the past decade.

But digital access remains uneven.

Internet connectivity, smart classrooms and facilities for children with special needs continue to vary sharply across states, especially in remote schools.

Teacher Shortages Continue

The report also highlights teacher vacancies and workforce management as major concerns.

It recommends reforms in recruitment, deployment, training and career progression systems for teachers.

Governance gaps and uneven administrative capacity are also identified as factors affecting school quality.

33 Recommendations

The report proposes 33 recommendations for improving school education outcomes.

These include:

Strengthening foundational literacy and numeracy

Expanding digital infrastructure

Improving competency-based assessments

Reforming school governance

Supporting disadvantaged students

Integrating vocational education and AI in classrooms

The report was prepared after consultations with more than 150 stakeholders, including state education departments, SCERTs, UNESCO representatives and policy experts.

NITI Aayog has clarified that the document is an independent academic and policy-oriented research report, and not an official statement of government policy.