Rhea Chakraborty On PTSD After Sushant Case And Why She Wanted To Call Her Brand 'Chudail Ka Badla'

Rhea Chakraborty says she still lives with PTSD years after the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Here's what she revealed about trauma, therapy and healing.

Six years after one of the biggest controversies in Bollywood, Rhea Chakraborty is once again talking about a chapter she says never really ended.

Appearing on Double Date with Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi alongside her brother Showik Chakraborty, Rhea spoke candidly about the emotional scars left by the events that followed Sushant Singh Rajput's death in 2020. Instead of revisiting allegations or investigations, the conversation focused on trauma, therapy, healing and how life changed for her family.

She said that while time has passed, the impact has not.

From "Chudail Ka Badla" To Chapter Two

When Neha Dhupia asked how she and her brother came to work together, Rhea recalled an idea she had before launching Chapter Two.

She said she had wanted to create a line of graphic T-shirts.

Her first choice for the brand's name was "Chudail Ka Badla" (Witch's Revenge).

But she dropped the idea after people around her told her the name sounded too negative.

She then considered calling it Black Sheep.

Rhea said she and her family felt like the "black sheep" of society after everything that happened in 2020.

She even made a bracelet with a black sheep symbol because that was how they saw themselves during that period.

Eventually, she and her brother settled on Chapter Two, a name that reflected a fresh start.

Rhea also said the brand was inspired by the T-shirt she wore when she was arrested in 2020.

It read, "Roses are red, violets are blue, let's smash the patriarchy, me and you."

She said the T-shirt spoke for her when she felt she had no voice.

That experience inspired her to create clothing with messages that could help people express themselves during difficult phases of life.

How The Case Changed Rhea And Her Brother

The conversation turned emotional when Neha Dhupia asked whether the siblings still deal with post-traumatic stress.

Showik answered first.

"Of course," he said.

He shared that even ordinary moments, like hearing a doorbell ring, can trigger memories of the period when their family was under constant public and legal scrutiny.

He described those months as "chaos", saying it often felt like "something was coming after us."

Showik said therapy has helped him process those experiences, but the trauma has not completely gone away.

He also revealed that he hopes to write a book one day to share their side of the story. He said therapy gave him a safe, non-judgmental space to speak when he did not feel comfortable opening up to anyone else.

Rhea agreed that trauma does not simply disappear.

She said it is not something a person can ever fully get over. According to her, the experience stays with you, whether in your mind or your body.

She said both she and her brother continue to work through it with therapy. At the same time, they have focused on rebuilding their lives, launching a business and moving forward, even though the memories still return from time to time.

What Happened Back Then In 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai home on 14 June 2020.

His death triggered multiple investigations by agencies including the Mumbai Police, Bihar Police, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Rhea, who was in a relationship with Sushant before his death, came under intense public scrutiny after Sushant's father filed an FIR accusing her of abetment of suicide and financial misconduct. She denied the allegations.

In September 2020, Rhea and Showik were arrested by the NCB in connection with a drugs investigation linked to the case. Rhea spent 27 days in jail before being granted bail, while Showik was also later released on bail.

Years later, the CBI filed its closure report, stating it had found no evidence to support allegations that anyone had driven Sushant Singh Rajput to suicide.