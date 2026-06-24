Who Is Siya Goyal? The Woman At The Centre Of The Ketan Agarwal Investigation

A birthday celebration, a planned wedding and a fatal fall at Lohagad Fort. Here's what police allege happened in the death of Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal and why his fiancée, Siya Goyal, is at the centre of the investigation.

A birthday celebration. A planned wedding. And a death that investigators now allege was not an accident.

The death of Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal at Lohagad Fort near Lonavala has become one of Maharashtra's most closely watched criminal investigations. What initially appeared to be a tragic fall during a trek has now turned into an alleged murder conspiracy involving the woman he was set to marry.

As the investigation continues, many people are searching for answers about Siya Goyal, the woman at the centre of the case.

What Happened To Ketan Agarwal?

On 18 June 2026, Ketan Agarwal travelled to Lohagad Fort with his fiancée, Siya Goyal, to celebrate her birthday.

According to police, Ketan fell into a deep valley during the trek and died from his injuries. The incident was initially reported as an accidental fall while the couple were visiting the popular hill fort near Lonavala.

Rescue teams recovered his body after a lengthy operation.

At first, the case appeared to be a tragic accident. However, investigators later said they found inconsistencies while examining evidence linked to the incident.

Who Is Siya Goyal?

Siya Goyal was engaged to Ketan Agarwal and the couple were expected to get married later this year.

According to police, Siya is one of the two people arrested in connection with Ketan's death.

According to police, investigators believe Siya Goyal no longer wished to proceed with the marriage and was in a relationship with another man, identified as Chetan Chaudhary.

Police allege that the two conspired to kill Ketan during the birthday trip to Lohagad Fort. The allegation has not been tested in court.

How Did The Investigation Change Direction?

The case took a dramatic turn after investigators examined mobile phone records, witness statements and other evidence.

According to police, the findings raised doubts about the original account of Ketan's death.

Investigators later detained Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary. Police allege that Chetan was present near the location where Ketan fell and that both accused were involved in a conspiracy to kill him.

Senior police officials have stated that the investigation is ongoing and authorities are examining whether any other individuals may have played a role.

The Wedding Plans That Came To An End

One reason the case has attracted widespread attention is because the couple were reportedly preparing for an elaborate wedding later this year.

According to multiple reports, wedding preparations had already begun and both families were looking forward to the celebrations.

Relatives who expected to be attending wedding functions in the coming months instead found themselves mourning Ketan's death and confronting the allegations emerging from the investigation.

Who Was Ketan Agarwal?

Ketan Agarwal was the son of Vishal Agarwal, a businessman associated with the construction sector in Maharashtra.

Family members described him as someone who was excited about his future and looking forward to his wedding.

According to reports, the birthday trek was planned as a special outing for his fiancée.

His death has left family and friends searching for answers while investigators continue to piece together the events leading up to the incident.

#BREAKING A Pune court remanded Siya Goyal and her lover Chetan Chowdhury to police custody till June 29 for further investigation into the suspected murder of her fiancé Ketan Agarwal.



​#Pune #CrimeNews @PuneCityPolice @DGPMaharashtra pic.twitter.com/b4VUhjXBMs — jarvis ☠️ (@Vishii14) June 23, 2026

What Happens Next?

Police have registered a case and continue to examine digital evidence, witness accounts and other materials linked to the investigation.

Both accused remain in custody as the inquiry progresses.

The case has drawn attention across the country because it combines a tragic death, a relationship that appeared headed towards marriage and allegations of betrayal that investigators claim unfolded behind the scenes.

As the legal process moves forward, the courts will ultimately determine whether the allegations made by investigators can be proven.

Disclaimer: The allegations in this article are based on statements made by police officials and details emerging from the ongoing investigation.