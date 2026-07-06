Why Satluj Was Removed in India: The Story Behind Diljit Dosanjh's Film

Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj was removed from ZEE5 India just two days after its release. Here's why the film became controversial and how it fits into India's long history of film censorship.

After spending nearly four years caught in certification disputes, title changes and release delays, Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj finally reached audiences on 3 July 2026.

Two days later, it disappeared from ZEE5 India.

The streaming platform announced on 5 July that the film would be unavailable in India "until further notice" because of "current developments". It did not explain what those developments were. The film continues to stream internationally through ZEE5 Global.

For many viewers, the sudden removal raised a familiar question. Why do some films continue to face censorship, legal hurdles or political opposition long after they have been completed?

Why is Satluj controversial?

Directed by Honey Trehan, Satluj tells the story of Jaswant Singh Khalra, the Sikh human rights activist who investigated thousands of alleged illegal cremations and enforced disappearances during Punjab's militancy years.

Khalra disappeared in September 1995 after being taken into police custody. His death later became the subject of a high-profile investigation, resulting in the conviction of several police personnel.

The film itself became almost as controversial as the story it portrays.

When it was submitted to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in 2022, the board reportedly sought 127 cuts. The title also became a sticking point.

The project was first called Ghallughara, then Punjab '95, before eventually releasing as Satluj. It also withdrew from the Toronto International Film Festival in 2023 amid reports that political considerations had influenced the decision.

Speaking after the release, Diljit Dosanjh said the version streaming on ZEE5 had not been altered.

"If even a single cut had been made I would not have promoted the film," he said.

That release lasted less than 48 hours in India.

Why was Satluj removed from ZEE5 India?

The only official explanation has come from ZEE5 itself.

In a statement posted on Instagram on 5 July, the platform thanked audiences for supporting the film and said it remained committed to the project.

It then announced that Satluj would be unavailable in India "until further notice" because of "current developments".

The platform has not clarified whether the decision followed legal proceedings, regulatory action or any other development. No official government order directing the film's removal has been made public.

What did Diljit Dosanjh say about Satluj?

Diljit Dosanjh reacted publicly after Satluj was removed from ZEE5 India, suggesting that the film would continue to find audiences despite being taken off the platform.

Sharing a video of an open-air screening of the film in Rajasthan on X, he wrote, "Hun Ni Rukni Film. Khalra Saab Di Avaaz Nu Koi Ni Dabaa Sakda," which translates to, "The film won't stop now. No one can silence Khalra Saab's voice."

The post came a day after ZEE5 announced that Satluj had been removed from its India catalogue "until further notice" because of "current developments". The platform has not shared any further explanation for the decision.

Director Honey Trehan also reacted on Instagram Stories, sharing ZEE5's statement with the words, "Tera bhana meetha lage," a Sikh phrase that translates to, "May Your will be sweet," expressing acceptance of God's will.

Hun Ni Rukni Film



Khalra Saab Di Avaaz Nu Koi Ni Dabaa Sakda



🪔 pic.twitter.com/sXsMvoPSK2 — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) July 5, 2026

India has a long history of films facing censorship

While Satluj has drawn attention because of its sudden removal, it is far from the first film to face censorship or prolonged release battles.

Bandit Queen (1994)

Based on the life of Phoolan Devi, the film faced legal challenges over scenes depicting nudity and sexual violence. Its release was temporarily halted before courts eventually allowed it to be screened.

Fire (1996)

Deepa Mehta's film sparked protests over its portrayal of a same-sex relationship between two women. Cinema halls were attacked in several cities before the film returned to theatres after review.

Water (2005)

Deepa Mehta's third Elements trilogy film faced violent protests during production because of its portrayal of Hindu widows. Filming was eventually shifted to Sri Lanka after production in India became impossible.

Final Solution (2004)

The documentary examining the 2002 Gujarat riots was initially denied certification because authorities argued it could affect public order. The decision was later reversed.

Black Friday (2007)

Anurag Kashyap's acclaimed film on the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts remained unreleased for more than two years while related criminal proceedings were still before the courts.

Udta Punjab (2016)

The CBFC initially demanded almost 90 cuts, arguing that the film presented Punjab in a negative light because of its depiction of drug abuse.

The Bombay High Court later cleared the film with only one cut, making it one of the most significant censorship battles in recent Indian cinema.

Lipstick Under My Burkha (2017)

The CBFC initially refused certification, describing the film as "lady oriented" and objecting to its sexual content.

Following an appeal, the film was eventually cleared with modifications.

Padmaavat (2018)

Originally titled Padmavati, the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film faced nationwide protests from groups claiming it distorted Rajput history.

After changes to the title and the addition of disclaimers, the film was released. The Supreme Court also struck down attempts by several states to prevent screenings.

The Kerala Story (2023)

One of India's most politically debated films, The Kerala Story faced multiple legal challenges over claims made in the film and its promotional material.

The Supreme Court directed the makers to include a disclaimer stating that the disputed figures cited in the film were not authenticated.

How film censorship works in India

India does not operate a blanket ban system for films before release.

Instead, films require certification from the CBFC before they can be publicly exhibited.

The board can recommend cuts, modifications or refuse certification altogether. Even after certification, films may face court challenges, protests, state-level restrictions or decisions taken independently by distributors and streaming platforms.

Each case follows a different legal and regulatory path, which is why controversies often unfold differently.

Why Satluj has become a significant case

The debate surrounding Satluj extends beyond one film.

It raises questions about artistic freedom, political sensitivity and the challenges of telling stories based on contentious periods of Indian history.

The fact that the film remains available outside India while being unavailable domestically has added another layer to that debate.

For now, audiences in India are still waiting for clarity on whether Satluj will return to ZEE5 or another platform.

TL:DR?

The story, at a glance

Is Satluj banned in India?

No official government notification declaring Satluj banned has been made public. The film has been removed from ZEE5 India until further notice, while continuing to stream internationally.

Why was Satluj removed from ZEE5?

ZEE5 has said only that the film was removed because of "current developments". The platform has not provided additional details.

What is Satluj based on?

The film is based on the life of Jaswant Singh Khalra, who investigated alleged illegal cremations and enforced disappearances during Punjab's militancy period.

Which films have faced censorship in India?

Some of the most notable examples include Bandit Queen, Fire, Water, Final Solution, Black Friday, Udta Punjab, Lipstick Under My Burkha, Padmaavat and The Kerala Story.

What did Diljit Dosanjh say after Satluj was removed?

Diljit shared a video of an open-air screening of the film and wrote, "Hun Ni Rukni Film. Khalra Saab Di Avaaz Nu Koi Ni Dabaa Sakda," saying no one can silence Jaswant Singh Khalra's voice despite the film being removed from ZEE5 India.