Watch: Aamir Khan And Gauri Spratt's Wedding Sparks Questions Over The Actor's Anklet

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt's intimate wedding has sparked curiosity after the actor was seen wearing a payal, or anklet. Here's what has been confirmed about the accessory and why it has become one of the biggest talking points from the wedding.

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on 5 July 2026, surrounded by their children, close family members and friends. While the wedding marked a new chapter in the Bollywood star's personal life, it wasn't just the ceremony that captured people's attention.

When the first official photographs were released, fans quickly noticed an unexpected detail in Aamir's traditional look. The actor was wearing a payal, or anklet, on one foot. Within hours, social media was flooded with questions. Was it simply a style choice? Was it part of a wedding ritual? Or did it hold a deeper personal meaning?

As of publication, Aamir has not publicly explained why he chose to wear the payal.

Why Is Aamir's Payal The Biggest Talking Point From The Wedding?

Celebrity weddings are often remembered for extravagant outfits and jewellery. In Aamir's case, however, it was one understated accessory that stole the spotlight.

While many admired his simple ivory wedding ensemble, it was the payal that quickly became one of the ceremony's most talked-about details. Several social media users referred to it as a ghungroo, while others wondered whether it reflected a family tradition, a cultural custom or something more personal.

At the moment, there is no official confirmation supporting any of those theories. Aamir has not commented on the accessory or explained whether it carried any cultural, spiritual or personal significance.

What Do We Know About The Payal?

The official wedding photographs clearly show Aamir wearing a payal on one foot during the ceremony.

Aamir and Gauri got married on 5 July 2026 at his Pali Hill residence in Mumbai in the presence of close family members and friends. The couple registered their marriage under the Special Marriage Act.

Beyond what is visible in the photographs, very little is known about the accessory itself. Aamir has not shared why he wore it, whether it held any symbolic meaning or whether it formed part of the ceremony.

Why Are Some People Calling It A Ghungroo?

Much of the online discussion stems from the way the payal looks.

A ghungroo is a string of small metallic bells traditionally worn around the ankles by performers in Indian classical dance forms such as Kathak, Bharatanatyam, Odissi and Kuchipudi.

Because Aamir's payal appears to feature small metallic bells, many people on social media began referring to it as a ghungroo. However, Aamir has not described it that way, and there is no official explanation about the accessory.

The One Detail That Stood Out In Aamir's Wedding Look

Aamir chose a simple ivory traditional outfit paired with a statement brooch and black-framed spectacles for the ceremony. Unlike many celebrity weddings known for elaborate styling, his look was understated and elegant. Yet it was the payal, rather than the outfit itself, that quickly became the biggest talking point online.

Gauri complemented the minimalist aesthetic in a pastel-hued lehenga with a full-sleeved blouse featuring delicate detailing. She completed her bridal look with layered necklaces, statement earrings and flowers woven into a centre-parted braid.

Who Is Aamir Khan?

One of India's most celebrated actors, filmmakers and producers, Aamir has spent nearly four decades shaping modern Hindi cinema. From Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and Lagaan to Taare Zameen Par, 3 Idiots, PK and Dangal, he has built a reputation for choosing stories that combine commercial success with social relevance.

Over the years, Aamir has also earned a reputation for reinventing himself with every film, making both his on-screen choices and personal life a subject of public interest. Often referred to as "Mr Perfectionist", he is also known for keeping his personal life largely private.

His marriage to Gauri marks the actor's third marriage.

Aamir was first married to Reena Dutta, with whom he has two children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan. He later married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005. Although the couple separated in 2021, they continue to co-parent their son, Azad Rao Khan.

Who Is Gauri Spratt?

Gauri is a Bengaluru-based entrepreneur who has largely stayed away from the public eye despite her relationship with one of India's biggest film stars.

Aamir has previously revealed that they first met around 25 years ago in Bengaluru before losing touch. They reconnected through family members in 2023, and their friendship gradually developed into a relationship.

After dating for around 18 months, Aamir introduced Gauri to the media in 2025. Their wedding on 5 July 2026 marked the beginning of a new chapter in their relationship.

ALSO WATCH: Aamir Khan Reveals How Gauri Spratt Changed His Life and His View on Marriage

A Private Wedding Surrounded By Family

Unlike many celebrity weddings, Aamir and Gauri chose to keep their celebrations intimate.

The couple got married at Aamir's Pali Hill residence in Mumbai, with family members, close friends and their children in attendance. The marriage was registered under the Special Marriage Act, after which they celebrated the occasion with their loved ones.

The intimate celebration reflected the couple's preference for keeping the ceremony private, with only a handful of photographs being shared publicly.

Is This The First Time Aamir's Jewellery Has Made Headlines?

Not quite.

Back in 2017, Aamir made headlines after appearing with a nose pin while promoting Thugs of Hindostan. The jewellery was part of his character's look and sparked conversations about men wearing jewellery in Hindi cinema.

This time, however, the conversation is different. The payal was worn during one of the biggest moments of Aamir's personal life rather than for a film role, making fans even more curious about its significance.