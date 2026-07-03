A fake online identity led to a long relationship and a murder in Rajkot. Police are probing deception, violence and motive.

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Online dating and social media use are now common among India’s 18 to 34 audience, with millions active on digital platforms.

But fake profiles, impersonation, and identity fraud have also grown alongside them. Police across states regularly report rising cybercrime cases linked to online deception.

According to the latest NCRB Crime in India report, India recorded over one lakh cybercrime cases in 2024. Nearly 73,987 cases involved fraud, cheating and impersonation, showing how strongly identity-based scams dominate online crime trends.

Most of these cases end in scams or emotional distress. But the Rajkot case in Gujarat escalated into a murder investigation.

What Happened

It began with a Facebook connection. According to NDTV, Piyush Kumar Kharwar met a woman online around three years ago who called herself “Nisha Kumar”. The same person later used “Poonam” on Instagram.

The relationship turned live-in, and police say the two went through rituals that Piyush believed were marriage. Police also said Chandan cited religious beliefs to avoid physical intimacy.

The situation changed when Piyush allegedly saw Chandan shaving and realised the person he believed to be a woman was actually a man. Police further alleged that Chandan had been seeking a same-sex relationship.

But Chandan kept following him as Piyush moved across Hyderabad, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Rajkot. Investigators say Piyush later confirmed Chandan’s identity, deepening the conflict.

On 21 June in Rajkot, police say an argument turned violent and Piyush attacked Chandan with stones, killing him. The body was found hidden under stones and recovered on 25 June in a decomposed state. A murder case was then registered.

How Police Solved The Case

What initially looked like an unidentified death quickly shifted into a homicide probe.

Police used CCTV footage, technical surveillance and local leads to trace the movement of the accused. Piyush was arrested soon after and allegedly confessed during police questioning, according to investigators.

The case is now being examined in detail, including the relationship history, identity deception claims and the sequence of events that led to the killing.

Why This Case Hits A Nerve

This is not just about a murder investigation.

It highlights a growing digital reality where relationships often begin online, sometimes without verification of identity. For young users who rely heavily on social media to connect, the line between real and fake identities can become blurred.

The Rajkot case shows how that gap, when combined with personal conflict, can escalate into real-world violence.

Police investigations are still ongoing, and all claims remain subject to legal scrutiny.