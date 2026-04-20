Harshita Arora’s Story From School Dropout To One Of YC’s Youngest General Partner

Harshita Arora becomes YC’s youngest General Partner at 24 after founding AtoB, a fintech startup. Here’s her journey from dropout to investor.

At just 24, Harshita Arora did not just reach a milestone, she expanded what feels possible. Becoming Y Combinator’s General Partner, she moved from building companies to shaping the future of others.

The announcement came quietly on Y Combinator’s official X account, but the journey behind it was anything but quiet.

We're excited to welcome Harshita Arora (@aroraharshita33) as YC's newest General Partner!



She started coding at 13, built and sold her first app as a teenager, and later co-founded AtoB (YC S20), a Series C company building financial infrastructure for the trucking industry,… pic.twitter.com/YVKfBflEkw — Y Combinator (@ycombinator) April 6, 2026

From building a fintech startup reportedly valued at around $800 Million as reported by Hindustan Times, to earning a seat at one of the world’s most influential startup tables, her path was never a sudden leap. It was a steady climb.

Early Life: Leaving School At 15

Harshita discovered coding at the age of 13, where she first began learning and building with technology.

She was born on 2nd October 2001.

By 15, she made the decision to drop out of school and focus fully on coding and building products.

At 16, she built Crypto Price Tracker, a crypto portfolio management app that was featured by Apple.

In 2020, at the age of 19, she was awarded the Bal Shakti Puraskar for her work in technology. In a tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote, “I am delighted that the very talented Harshita has been conferred the Bal Shakti Puraskar 2020! She has been focussing on a wide range of sectors. Her passion towards science, technology and human welfare are clearly visible.”

I am delighted that the very talented Harshita Arora has been conferred the Bal Shakti Puraskar 2020!



She has been focussing on a wide range of sectors. Her passion towards science, technology and human welfare are clearly visible. pic.twitter.com/DgpZaXbViQ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2020

Reacting to the post, Harshita wrote, “Super honoured to have received the Bal Shakti Puraskar for my work on the Crypto Price Tracker app and now the AtoB startup!”

Super honoured to have received the Bal Shakti Puraskar for my work on the Crypto Price Tracker app and now the AtoB startup! :-) https://t.co/8KKzTaRnMR — Harshita Arora (@aroraharshita33) January 24, 2020

She later received an O-1 visa and moved to San Francisco, marking her entry into the global startup ecosystem.

Building AtoB: Fintech For Logistics

It did not begin with a big idea on paper. It began with a problem that needed to be understood.

Harshita co-founded AtoB through Y Combinator’s Summer 2020 batch.

According to the YC blog, the company’s initial idea did not work. With no background in trucking or payments, Harshita and her co-founders spent weeks visiting truck stops, trying to understand the system from the ground up.

That process led to the idea that became AtoB.

Today, AtoB is a Series C stage company building financial infrastructure for the trucking industry. Often described as “Stripe for trucking,” it offers fleet cards, instant payouts, and financial tools for businesses. The company serves over 30,000 fleets across the United States.

Over time, that focus started to compound. What began as a narrow problem statement grew into a company that scaled across the ecosystem.

The Times of India reports that AtoB reached a valuation of around $800 million.

YC Appointment: General Partner

For Harshita, the shift was not away from building, but into a different kind of involvement in the ecosystem.

According to the Y Combinator blog, she has been a Visiting Partner at Y Combinator since the Summer 2025 batch, making her the youngest Visiting Partner in the organisation’s history.

In this role, she works with early-stage founders and engages with startups entering the program, drawing from her own experience as a YC founder.

Her journey reflects a transition from building products to also contributing to how new companies are supported and shaped within the ecosystem.

Education, Early Background And Career Path

Harshita’s journey does not begin with a degree or a title. It begins with a shift she made early in life.

She chose independent learning over a traditional classroom path, focusing on building technical skills through hands-on experience.

From there, she moved into building early tech products before stepping into fintech entrepreneurship.

Through AtoB, she worked on solving payment and infrastructure challenges in logistics-heavy systems.

Her path then expanded further.

Her experience as a founder within Y Combinator eventually led her to take on a role where she now works alongside early-stage founders, moving from building products herself to helping others build.