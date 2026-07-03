Who Is Yudhvir Ahlawat? The Kartavya Actor Harpal In Saif Ali Khan Film Shocking Fans With His Age

Who Is Yudhvir Ahlawat? The 33-year-old actor plays Harpal in Kartavya alongside Saif Ali Khan. His youthful appearance was so convincing that Saif believed he was around 16 years old until director Pulkit revealed his real age. The revelation has since gone viral online.

Saif Ali Khan’s latest movie Kartavya has sparked attention not just for its storyline, but for a behind-the-scenes moment that quickly went viral. In a recent interview, Yudhvir Ahlawat revealed that even Saif Ali Khan was surprised to learn his real age after assuming he was much younger while filming Kartavya. Yudhvir convincingly plays a much younger character on screen, but he is actually 33 years old.

The moment has now turned Yudhvir into one of the most talked-about new faces linked to the film, with audiences curious about his background and journey.

The Age Reveal That Grabbed Headlines

Speaking to Kadak, Yudhvir Ahlawat recalled that Saif Ali Khan told him he thought he was around 16 years old while they were filming Kartavya.

According to Yudhvir, director Pulkit later informed Saif that he was actually 33, leaving the actor surprised. The anecdote quickly went viral online.

Who Is Yudhvir Ahlawat?

Yudhvir Ahlawat is an Indian actor who has recently gained attention with Kartavya. He hails from Rohtak, Haryana, and represents a new wave of actors emerging from non-metropolitan backgrounds into mainstream Hindi cinema.

What makes him stand out is his screen presence. His youthful appearance allows him to convincingly portray much younger characters, which is why his real age surprised even Saif Ali Khan.

This contrast between appearance and actual age has become a defining talking point around him.

From Rohtak to Kartavya

Coming from Rohtak, Yudhvir is part of a new wave of actors building careers outside the usual Bollywood circuit before breaking into wider visibility. His profile stayed low-key until Kartavya brought him into mainstream attention.

But Kartavya was not his first screen appearance.

Reportedly, Yudhvir previously appeared as the younger Rambir Tomar in Saand Ki Aankh (2019), acted in CO-ED (2025), and performed as young Salim in Mughal-E-Azam: The Musical before gaining wider recognition with Kartavya.

Yudhvir now stands at an early but important stage in his career. The next step will depend on the kind of roles he takes after this breakout visibility.

For now, his name is tied to one clear narrative: the actor who looked like a teenager on screen but is actually 33 in real life.