Who Is Sukrut Deo? The Theatre Artist Who Became India's Got Latent's Breakout Star

Sukrut Deo became an internet sensation after his appearance on India's Got Latent. Here's what to know about the theatre artist and his journey to viral fame.

A single performance on India's Got Latent has turned Sukrut Deo into one of the internet's newest breakout stars.

The Maharashtra-based performer has been widely praised online after appearing on the second season of comedian Samay Raina's talent show. Clips from his act quickly went viral, with viewers praising his stage presence and emotional performance. Reports also suggest that Raina described him as a "star" following the episode's release.

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Years Before The Viral Moment

While many audiences discovered him through India's Got Latent, Sukrut has been working in the performing arts for years.

According to reports, he spent nearly seven years in Marathi theatre, building experience as an actor and live performer before finding mainstream attention online. He is also known for his work as a poet and comedian.

Reports further state that Sukrut left a corporate career to pursue acting full-time, a decision that marked the beginning of a long and often uncertain journey in the entertainment industry.

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The Act That Got Everyone Talking

Sukrut's performance on India's Got Latent stood out for its commitment and character work. Social media users shared clips from the episode widely, helping introduce him to a national audience.

The response was immediate. His follower count grew rapidly after the episode aired, while viewers flooded social media with messages praising his performance.

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More Than An Overnight Success

The attention surrounding Sukrut Deo reflects a story that many aspiring performers recognise. Behind the viral clips are years spent working on stage, refining a craft and waiting for the right opportunity.

His sudden rise may look like an overnight success story, but it follows years of theatre work, perseverance and a willingness to take risks in pursuit of a creative career.

As new audiences continue to discover his work, Sukrut Deo has emerged as one of the most talked-about performers to come out of India's Got Latent this season.