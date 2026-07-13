“I Was Terrified”: Bengaluru Woman Alleges Sexual Harassment By Flipkart Delivery Agent Who Forced His Way Into Her Home

A Bengaluru woman accused a Flipkart delivery agent of forcing entry into her flat and flashing her. Know what happened, Flipkart’s response and police action.

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A parcel delivery is usually a simple exchange at the doorstep.

But for a Bengaluru woman, a routine Flipkart delivery allegedly turned into an experience that left her feeling unsafe inside her own home.

She later shared her account on social media, bringing attention to the incident and raising concerns about customer safety during doorstep deliveries.

Here is what happened, what the woman alleged and how Flipkart responded.

What Happened Inside The Bengaluru Flat?

The incident took place in Bengaluru’s Munnekolala area, under the Marathahalli police station limits.

According to the woman’s complaint, the delivery agent, identified as 22-year-old Vijay Mallikarjun Kamat, arrived at her apartment to deliver a package.

During the interaction, she alleged that he asked to use her washroom.

The woman said she refused his request multiple times and told him that she did not allow strangers inside her house. She also suggested that he could approach neighbours if it was an emergency.

Despite this, she alleged that the delivery agent removed his slippers and entered her flat without permission.

The woman claimed that after coming out of the washroom, he flashed himself at her before leaving the house.

She later shared a video related to the incident on social media.

Woman Says She Felt Unsafe Inside Her Own Home

After the incident, the woman posted about her experience online.

In her video, she described feeling shocked after the alleged incident. She said she was alone at home and did not feel comfortable allowing a stranger inside despite refusing his request.

She questioned how someone could ignore a clear refusal and enter a person’s private space.

The woman also said that she wanted accountability and that such incidents should not be ignored.

Her post gained attention online, after which Bengaluru Police contacted her and began investigating the complaint.

What Action Did Police Take?

Following the complaint, Marathahalli Police registered a case against Vijay Mallikarjun Kamat.

Police booked him under sections 75, 79 and 329(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which include provisions related to sexual harassment and other offences.

The accused was arrested, and police said further investigation was underway.

Bengaluru, Karnataka | DCP White Field Bengaluru says, "A case has been registered at Marathahalli Police Station following a complaint by Niloufer Fatima alleging sexual harassment by a Flipkart delivery agent, identified as Vijay Mallikarjun Kamath. Based on her complaint,… pic.twitter.com/UoOONBEWEG — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2026

The incident came to public attention after the woman’s social media post and video related to the complaint started circulating online.

How Did Flipkart Respond?

Flipkart responded with "even a single such incident is unacceptable," after the allegations surfaced.

The company said it took the matter seriously and terminated the delivery agent’s association with the company.

Flipkart also said it was cooperating with the investigation.

The response came amid concerns around safety checks and accountability for delivery workers who regularly interact with customers at their homes.

Why This Case Matters

India’s online delivery network has expanded rapidly, bringing doorstep deliveries into everyday life.

While most deliveries happen smoothly, this case highlights the importance of safety measures for customers and delivery workers.

It also shows how reporting incidents quickly can help bring complaints to authorities’ attention.