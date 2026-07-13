What E20 Petrol Means For Your Car And Why Drivers Are Raising Questions

Arvind Kejriwal reignited the E20 petrol debate after motorists raised concerns over mileage and vehicle performance. Here's what E20 means for your vehicle.

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A conversation on a Delhi street has put India's fuel policy back in focus.

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal recently spoke to motorists and mechanics about E20 petrol.

Several vehicle owners complained about lower mileage, performance issues and possible engine damage.

The interaction has reignited the debate around ethanol-blended fuel as E20 petrol becomes more common across India.

So, what is E20 petrol? Why is the government promoting it? And what does it mean for your vehicle?

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First, What Is E20 Petrol?

E20 petrol is regular petrol mixed with 20% ethanol.

Ethanol is an alcohol-based fuel made mainly from sugarcane, maize and other agricultural products. The Centre sees it as a way to reduce India's dependence on imported crude oil and cut vehicle emissions.

India imports more than 85% of its crude oil requirements. Every jump in global oil prices affects the country's fuel bill.

By blending ethanol with petrol, the government hopes to save foreign exchange, support farmers and make transport cleaner.

India has already achieved an average 20% ethanol blending target ahead of schedule and is gradually expanding the availability of E20 fuel across the country.

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Why Are Some Vehicle Owners Complaining?

The latest debate began after Kejriwal's public interaction, where motorists claimed their vehicles were giving lower mileage and facing performance issues.

One of the concerns came from YouTuber Sourav Joshi, who claimed that his car's mileage fell sharply after using ethanol-blended fuel.

Similar complaints have appeared on social media over the past year, particularly from owners of older vehicles.

The concern is not entirely unfounded.

According to the Petroleum Ministry, E20 petrol can reduce fuel economy by around 3% to 5% in some vehicles because ethanol contains less energy than pure petrol.

This means a vehicle may need more fuel to cover the same distance.

However, a drop as steep as some motorists have claimed could also depend on factors such as driving conditions, vehicle maintenance and engine compatibility.

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Why Older Vehicles Are At The Centre Of The Debate

Not every vehicle reacts to E20 in the same way.

The government and automobile manufacturers say newer vehicles are increasingly being designed to run on E20 fuel.

Car and two-wheeler makers have also started producing E20-compatible models.

The bigger concern is for older vehicles.

Some mechanics and vehicle owners worry that prolonged use of higher ethanol blends could affect components in vehicles that were not designed for such fuel.

The government, however, says extensive testing was carried out before introducing E20 petrol and that automobile manufacturers supported the transition.

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So, Is E20 Damaging Vehicles?

There is no official evidence that E20 petrol is causing widespread vehicle damage.

The Petroleum Ministry says E20 can offer cleaner combustion, lower emissions and smoother performance in compatible vehicles.

The ministry has also said that concerns about severe damage or major performance losses are not supported by available data.

At the same time, the government acknowledges that some vehicles may experience a modest reduction in fuel economy.

This is why vehicle owners are advised to check whether their vehicles are E20-compatible.

Most manufacturers now mention fuel compatibility in vehicle manuals and on official websites.

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Why Is The Government Pushing Ethanol?

The push towards ethanol is not just about fuel. It is also an economic strategy.

Every litre of ethanol blended into petrol reduces India's dependence on imported crude oil and creates demand for crops such as sugarcane and maize, generating additional income opportunities for farmers.

The Centre also sees ethanol as part of its clean energy transition and efforts to lower carbon emissions.

But the shift is raising questions among consumers. For millions of Indians, even a small drop in mileage can affect monthly budgets.

That is why the E20 debate has become less about chemistry and more about confidence.

As India expands the use of E20 petrol, questions around vehicle compatibility and mileage are likely to remain part of the public conversation.