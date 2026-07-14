Jharkhand 3-Year-Old Rape Case: How Panchayat Allegedly Turned Punishment Into A Liquor Feast

A 3-year-old girl’s alleged rape case in Jharkhand’s Gumla raised questions after a panchayat allegedly imposed a fine and held a feast.

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A case from Jharkhand’s Gumla district has raised questions after a three-year-old girl’s alleged rape case was reportedly taken to a village panchayat before police action.

The incident comes amid rising child safety concerns in India. According to NCRB’s Crime in India 2024 report, India recorded 1.87 lakh cases of crimes against children, including over 69,000 POCSO cases.

The case has renewed questions over why child sexual offences must be handled through the legal system, not local settlements.

What Happened In Palma Village?

The incident took place in Palma village under Ghaghra police station limits in Gumla district, Jharkhand.

According to the complaint, the accused, identified as Sunil Lohra, allegedly visited the home of the three-year-old girl.

The child’s mother was present at the house when Lohra allegedly took the girl into another room on the pretext of looking after her.

After some time, the mother reportedly heard her daughter crying.

When she entered the room, she allegedly found the child injured and bleeding.

The family then took the child for medical treatment.

However, instead of approaching the police immediately, the matter was reportedly discussed in a village panchayat meeting.

According to NDTV the panchayat members allegedly decided to impose a fine of Rs. 1 lakh on the accused.

The alleged decision raised questions over attempts to handle a criminal allegation through a local settlement instead of legal action.

The accused’s family paid Rs. 20,000 initially, while the remaining Rs. 80,000 was to be paid later.

The first payment allegedly took a controversial turn.

The Rs. 20,000 received from the accused’s family was allegedly used by some villagers and panchayat members to organise a feast.

The gathering reportedly included meat and liquor.

Police later reached the spot after receiving information from a villager.

The accused was arrested while the gathering was underway.

Who Is The Accused?

Sunil Lohra is the main accused in the case.

Police registered an FIR after the child’s mother approached the authorities and gave her statement.

The accused was arrested and the investigation began.

Apart from Lohra, questions have been raised over the alleged role of people who were part of the panchayat meeting and the decision to handle the matter privately.

What Did The Medical Examination Reveal?

The child underwent a medical examination after the alleged assault.

The examination was conducted as part of the investigation process.

However, authorities have not publicly released the complete details of the medical report.

Police are examining available evidence while investigating the allegations.

What Action Has Police Taken?

After receiving information about the incident, police registered a case and arrested Sunil Lohra.

Authorities are also examining the alleged role of villagers and panchayat members who attempted to handle the matter outside the legal process.

The investigation is currently underway.

What Does The Law Say About Such Cases?

Under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, sexual crimes against children are serious offences.

Such cases cannot be resolved through village meetings, fines or private settlements.

The law requires these offences to be reported to the authorities and investigated through the legal system.

Under POCSO, certain persons who fail to report child sexual offences can also face legal consequences.

A panchayat can discuss community issues, but it does not have the legal authority to decide punishment for criminal offences.

The Gumla case has highlighted why crimes against children must be handled through police investigation and court proceedings, rather than informal settlements.