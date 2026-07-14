Mahakumbh Monalisa Case: Why Her Parents Filed A Complaint And What Kerala High Court Said

From Mahakumbh fame to a legal battle, here's why Monalisa Bhosle's interfaith marriage has led to a missing complaint and criminal case.

See also on Brut

In early 2025, Monalisa Bhosle became an internet sensation after videos of her selling rudraksha garlands at the Mahakumbh Mela went viral.

In 2026, she is back in the headlines for a very different reason.

A marriage, a missing complaint and a legal dispute have placed her at the centre of a case spanning Kerala and Madhya Pradesh.

So, who is Monalisa and how did a viral moment turn into a court battle?

First, Who Is Monalisa?

Monalisa Bhosle is a young woman from a tribal community in Madhya Pradesh.

She shot to fame during the 2025 Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

Videos and photos of her selling rudraksha garlands went viral on social media, making her an overnight sensation.

The sudden attention brought new opportunities.

According to The Indian Express, she later travelled to Kerala for a film-related project, where she met actor and model Mohammed Farman Khan.

The two eventually decided to get married.

Why Did Monalisa’s Marriage Lead To A Legal Battle?

Monalisa Bhosle and Mohammed Farman Khan got married in Kerala in March 2026 in a ceremony conducted according to Hindu rituals.

The couple said that neither had converted their religion and that the marriage was their personal choice.

However, Monalisa’s family opposed the relationship.

Her father alleged that she had been abducted and claimed that she was a minor at the time of marriage.

He also questioned the birth certificate used by the couple, saying it showed her date of birth as 1 January, 2008.

According to him, hospital records showed her date of birth as 30 December, 2009.

If the hospital record is accepted, Monalisa would have been 16 years old when she got married.

Her family later lodged a missing complaint, alleging they had lost contact with her and feared she had been taken away.

The case now depends on two key questions: where Monalisa is and whether she was legally an adult when she married.

If she was a minor, laws related to child marriage and sexual offences, including the POCSO Act, could apply.

What Legal Action Has Been Taken?

Farman has been booked in Madhya Pradesh on charges including kidnapping and offences under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act.

The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) also examined the matter and reportedly recommended that investigators consider invoking provisions related to kidnapping, rape, the POCSO Act and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, depending on the investigation.

Farman later approached courts seeking protection from arrest.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court granted him interim relief in a plea connected to allegations of irregularities in birth documents.

Where Does The Case Stand Now?

The Kerala High Court recently vacated its earlier police protection order after police informed the court that they were unable to trace Monalisa.

According to police, the address and contact details provided for implementing the protection order were ineffective, making it difficult to locate her.

The court said Monalisa could seek protection again if she approaches the police in writing.

Meanwhile, the biggest question in the case remains her age at the time of marriage.

Whether she was a minor or an adult will determine the direction of the criminal proceedings.

The legal battle continues across Kerala and Madhya Pradesh, with police investigating the allegations, courts hearing petitions and authorities examining birth records.