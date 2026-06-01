From the 1816 Sugauli Treaty to Nepal's new map, here's why India and Nepal still disagree over Kalapani and other border areas.

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Nepal Prime Minister Balen Shah has sparked a political debate after saying that Nepal may have encroached on Indian territory in some places, just as India is often accused of encroaching on Nepal's land.

His remarks challenged a narrative that has shaped Nepal's border debate for years.

These comments have once again brought the India-Nepal border dispute into focus.

But where did the disagreement begin?

And why are the two neighbours still debating a border drawn more than 200 years ago?

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How It Started

The story begins with the Treaty of Sugauli, signed in 1816 after the Anglo-Nepalese War.

The treaty established the Kali River as the western boundary between Nepal and British India. At the time, that appeared straightforward. The problem was that the treaty never clearly identified the exact source of the river.

That ambiguity would later become the foundation of one of South Asia's longest-running border disputes.

Over the years, India and Nepal developed different interpretations of where the Kali River begins. Those competing claims eventually led to disagreements over who controls certain areas along the border.

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The Three Places At The Centre Of The Dispute

Most of the dispute today revolves around three areas in the Himalayan region:

Kalapani

Lipulekh

Limpiyadhura

Nepal argues that the Kali River originates at Limpiyadhura. Under this interpretation, all three areas fall within Nepal's territory.

India maintains that the river originates further downstream. According to this view, the disputed areas lie within Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district.

Both countries rely on historical maps, administrative records and treaty interpretations to support their claims.

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Why These Areas Matter

The dispute is not only about historical boundaries.

Kalapani is located near the India-Nepal-China tri-junction, giving it strategic importance. The area became particularly significant after the 1962 India-China war.

Lipulekh is also an important mountain pass. It serves as a trade route and is used by Indian pilgrims travelling to Kailash Mansarovar in Tibet.

Because of their location, these territories carry both political and security significance.

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From Old Maps To New Maps

The dispute gained attention in 2020.

In May, India inaugurated a road connecting Dharchula to Lipulekh. Nepal objected, saying the road passed through territory it claims.

Days later, Nepal released a new political map showing Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura within its borders.

In June 2020, Nepal's Parliament approved a constitutional amendment incorporating the revised map into the national emblem, making the territorial claim part of Nepal's official constitutional map.

India rejected the revised map, calling it a unilateral action and stating that it was not based on historical facts and evidence.

The revised map remains a point of disagreement between the two countries.

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There Is Another Disputed Area Too

While Kalapani receives most of the attention, it is not the only contested region.

Susta, located near the Gandak River, is another unresolved border issue.

Unlike Kalapani, where the disagreement stems from differing interpretations of history, the Susta dispute emerged because rivers naturally change their course over time.

As the Gandak River shifted, questions arose over which country certain parcels of land belonged to. Both sides now claim parts of the area.

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So Where Does The Border Stand Today?

India and Nepal share an open border of nearly 1,800 kilometres, crossed daily for work, education, trade and family visits.

According to former Nepali ambassador Nilambara Acharya, around 97% of the boundary dispute has been resolved. The remaining disagreements are concentrated in Kalapani, Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura and Susta.

Both governments say the remaining issues should be resolved through dialogue.

Parts of the boundary remain unresolved.