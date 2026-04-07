Who Is Kunki Chowdhury? Assam's Youngest Candidate in the 2026 Elections

Meet Kunki Chowdhury, 27, the youngest candidate in Assam's 2026 elections, running on floods, jobs, and parking. Here's everything you need to know.

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In the final stretch of Assam’s 2026 Assembly elections, Kunki Chowdhury’s campaign in Guwahati Central has drawn attention, following a controversy involving Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

During campaign events, Sarma alleged that Chowdhury’s family had shared images of consuming beef on social media and raised the issue in speeches and media interactions.

The matter escalated when he warned of possible legal action under Assam’s cattle preservation law and continued referencing it during rallies.

Chowdhury responded saying that an AI generated video targeting her was circulating online and has filed a complaint.

The exchange has brought wider attention to the contest. Here is a quick look at who Kunki Chowdhury is and what her campaign focuses on.

Who Is Kunki Chowdhury?

27-year-old Kunki is a first time candidate contesting the 2026 Assam Assembly elections from the Guwahati Central constituency.

She is representing the Asom Jatiya Parishad(AJP), allied with the Congress in the state.

One of the youngest candidates in the race, she is making her electoral debut against an experienced opponent.

From Classrooms to Campaigns

Chowdhury completed her schooling at Srimanta Shankar Academy in Guwahati before pursuing higher education outside the state.

According to The Assam Tribune, she studied in Mumbai for her undergraduate degree and later moved to the United Kingdom.

Her LinkedIn profile states that she holds a Master’s degree in Educational Leadership from University College London.

After completing her studies, she returned to Assam and joined her family’s business operations.

Her academic background and international exposure form a key part of her campaign profile.

What Is She Promising Voters?

Chowdhury’s campaign focuses on urban civic issues in Guwahati Central.

Her stated priorities include improving drainage systems, tackling urban flooding, expanding parking infrastructure, strengthening waste management, and supporting skill development initiatives.

She has also raised concerns about water supply, education and public safety.

Her campaign centres on city-level infrastructure and everyday governance rather than broad ideological messaging.

First Time Candidate vs Established Leader

The Guwahati Central seat is one of the key urban constituencies in Assam.

Chowdhury is contesting against BJP leader Vijay Kumar Gupta, a sitting MLA and an established political figure.

This makes the race a direct contest between a newcomer and an experienced leader, shaping the narrative around generational change versus political continuity.

What a Gen Z Candidate Means

At 27, Chowdhury falls within the Gen Z demographic, a demographic that makes up a growing share of India’s electorate.

This candidacy reflects the presence of younger candidates in the election, including those engaging with first time voters and urban youth.

Her campaign reflects education, digital exposure, and issues such as jobs, infrastructure and city management.

Her candidacy adds generational diversity to the race.

With voting scheduled for 9 April 2026, the outcome of this seat is being tracked as part of the broader Assam election, where over 2 crore voters are eligible to vote.