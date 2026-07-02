“From Biscuits To Brides, Indian Parents Want To Decide Everything”: Chetan Bhagat On Siya Goyal-Ketan Agarwal Case

Chetan Bhagat's column on the Siya Goyal-Ketan Agarwal case sparked backlash. Here's what he wrote, why critics objected, and how he defended his views in an India Today interview.

The Siya-Ketan case from Pune has triggered intense discussion across social media and news platforms. The case, involving the alleged murder of Siya Goyal by Ketan Agarwal, quickly moved beyond a criminal investigation and became part of a wider debate on relationships, consent, and pressure within families.

While police continue to investigate the incident, the case also entered the cultural conversation when writer Chetan Bhagat published a column responding to it.

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Why Siya Couldn't Say No To Marriage

Chetan Bhagat is a well-known Indian author of bestselling books like Five Point Someone, 2 States and Revolution 2020.

In his recent column, "Why Siya Couldn't Say No To Marriage," Bhagat cites police statements reported in the media, according to which Siya allegedly feared bringing shame to her family if she called off the wedding.

He begins by separating the ongoing legal case from his commentary, calling it "an extreme, outlier case" that is "still under investigation." He also says that anyone found guilty deserves punishment.

Bhagat then asks a broader question: Why couldn't Siya allegedly say no to the marriage?

He argues that the case reflects a larger issue of how much control Indian parents continue to have over their adult children's lives.

According to Bhagat, saying no in many Indian households is not as simple as it seems. He writes, "From biscuits to brides, Indian parents want to decide everything for you, how you will live your life, what you will eat or drink, how you will wear, who you will date, whom you will marry."

He also says that disagreement is often followed by emotional pressure. As he puts it, "Miss a beat, and all kinds of emotional manipulations begin – silent treatments, loud tears, even suicide threats."

Bhagat refers to reported police statements in the case, where Siya allegedly expressed fear of "bringing shame" to her family if she called off the wedding. He argues that family honour and social stigma can make it difficult for many people in similar situations to refuse.

On Gen Z, Bhagat says younger adults increasingly want the freedom to make their own choices. He writes, "Adults fall in love and date. Adults like to live their own lives. Free will, liberty, or agency over one's own life is a fundamental human need."

At the same time, he criticises what he sees as a contradiction, saying many young people are "utterly dependent on Daddy to fund their lives." According to Bhagat, financial and emotional dependence on parents often makes it harder to resist family pressure. He also asks, "When will our Indian parents understand this?"

Bhagat extends this argument to Indian business families, especially SME-owned businesses. He describes them as "Rs. 10 crore to Rs. 500 crore SME-type families who behave like little kings running their empires" and says they are "small fries in a global pool of entrepreneurs."

The column has sparked debate because it uses a sensitive criminal case to discuss wider issues around parenting, family control, financial dependence, Gen Z's independence, and marriage decisions in India.

Hi all,



'Why Siya Couldn’t Say No To Marriage', my column in TOI today.



Do read and share!https://t.co/WTPGqeuTtn pic.twitter.com/3VSSBiEVYZ — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) June 30, 2026

Why The Column Faced Backlash

Chetan Bhagat’s column quickly circulated on social media and drew criticism.

Many social media users and commentators argued that it shifted focus from accountability in a criminal case to family pressure and relationship dynamics, and risked oversimplifying a sensitive, ongoing investigation involving alleged violence.

A major reason for backlash was that some users felt Bhagat was justifying Siya’s alleged actions by stressing parental pressure, which they said diluted individual responsibility.

Others also questioned the use of a real, under-investigation case for social commentary.

Supporters, however, said the column highlighted a real issue in India where family pressure and social expectations influence major life decisions.

Much of the online debate centred on the balance between personal accountability and societal pressure.

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Chetan Bhagat Responds

After his column sparked backlash, Chetan Bhagat appeared on India Today to clarify his views.

He said his article was not about commenting on the legal merits of the Pune case, but about starting a conversation on family pressure and marriage.

Bhagat argued that in many affluent business families, “obedience is a status symbol,” where children are expected to follow their parents' decisions.

He also linked parental control to financial dependence, saying, “When someone funds you, they will control you.”

Responding to criticism, Bhagat maintained that discussing the social context behind the case did not mean he was justifying violence or shifting responsibility away from the accused. Instead, he said his aim was to highlight how family pressure can influence the decisions of young Indians.