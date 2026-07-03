Empire State Building Proposal Stunt: The Dangerous World Of Rooftopping

A couple climbed the Empire State Building for an apparent proposal before being arrested. Here's what rooftopping is, why people risk it and why authorities are concerned.

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What looked like a dramatic marriage proposal high above New York City has once again put the spotlight on one of the internet's most dangerous subcultures: rooftopping.

Russian rooftoppers Angela Nikolau and Ivan Beerkus climbed onto the Empire State Building's antenna spire, around 1,454 feet above street level. They unfurled a banner carrying a message of love and peace before what appeared to be a marriage proposal.

The dramatic climb quickly attracted global attention. But it ended with New York police taking the pair into custody after they came down.

The incident has reignited conversations about rooftopping, a high-risk activity that has generated millions of views online while repeatedly raising concerns about public safety.

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What happened on the Empire State Building?

According to Reuters, Nikolau and Beerkus climbed onto the Empire State Building's antenna spire, one of the highest accessible points on the iconic skyscraper.

Videos showed them standing high above the Manhattan skyline before unfurling a banner that read "Love and Peace."

Moments later, Beerkus appeared to get down on one knee, making it look like a marriage proposal.

After they descended, police arrested the pair. They were later charged with burglary, reckless endangerment, criminal trespass and criminal mischief, according to the New York Police Department.

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What is rooftopping?

Rooftopping is an extreme urban climbing activity in which people scale skyscrapers, cranes, towers and other tall structures, often without ropes or visible safety equipment.

Unlike rock climbing, rooftopping usually involves entering restricted areas without permission. Climbers often record the experience to create dramatic photos and videos from extreme heights.

Many have built massive followings online by sharing these risky stunts.

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Why do people do it?

For many rooftoppers, the goal is simple: capture an image that almost no one else can.

The higher the climb and the greater the apparent danger, the more likely the content is to go viral. Social media has helped turn rooftopping into a niche internet phenomenon, with some climbers gaining millions of followers.

Critics, however, say the pursuit of viral fame can encourage increasingly dangerous behaviour.

Why do authorities take it seriously?

To law enforcement agencies, rooftopping is not just an internet trend.

Climbing restricted buildings can involve trespassing, breaking security barriers and putting emergency responders at risk.

If a climber falls or becomes stranded, rescue operations can require significant police and fire department resources.

As a result, many rooftoppers have faced arrests, fines and criminal charges around the world.

Other famous rooftopping incidents

The Empire State Building climb is only the latest in a long list of high-profile rooftopping incidents.

In 2014, Russian climbers Vitaliy Raskalov and Vadim Makhorov climbed Shanghai Tower without ropes or harnesses. The video attracted millions of views, prompting authorities to warn against trespassing or climbing skyscrapers.

British climber George King, known online as "The Shard Climber", scaled London's The Shard without ropes. He was later jailed for breaching a court injunction.

King was also arrested in South Korea after attempting to climb Lotte World Tower. Police said more than 90 personnel were deployed during the operation.

French climber Alain Robert, widely known as the "French Spider-Man", has climbed skyscrapers across the world for decades. He has also been arrested multiple times for unauthorised climbs.

When rooftopping turns deadly

Not every rooftopping story ends with an arrest.

Chinese rooftopper Wu Yongning died in 2017 after falling from a high-rise while filming a stunt.

In 2023, French daredevil Remi Lucidi, better known online as Remi Enigma, died after falling from a residential tower in Hong Kong during an apparent climb.

Their deaths renewed concerns about the risks of chasing extreme content for social media.

The bigger safety concern

The dangers extend beyond rooftopping.

A 2023 review published in the Journal of Medical Internet Research found that falls from height were the most common mechanism of injury in four of the five studies it analysed on selfie-related injuries.

Researchers said the pursuit of dramatic photos and videos continues to contribute to preventable injuries and deaths around the world.



A viral moment with real consequences

The Empire State Building stunt may have looked like a grand romantic gesture.

But it also highlighted the fine line between creating viral content and risking lives.

For rooftoppers, the reward is often the perfect shot.

For authorities, the same climb can mean trespassing, emergency response, criminal charges and the possibility of tragedy.

As social media continues to reward ever more spectacular visuals, rooftopping remains one of the internet's most dangerous pursuits.