An e-rickshaw driver was seen pushing his vehicle for nearly 3 km after it suddenly stopped working. Viral videos claim the BAT-BMS app can interfere with some Bluetooth-enabled batteries. Here's what is confirmed, what remains under investigation, and why authorities are looking into it.

He Pushed His E-Rickshaw for 3 km. A Viral App Is Now Under Government Scrutiny

An e-rickshaw driver pushing his vehicle for nearly three kilometres has become the face of a viral controversy that is raising questions about the security of electric vehicles in India.

A video circulating on social media shows the driver walking alongside his e-rickshaw after it suddenly stopped working. The person recording the video claims someone nearby used a smartphone application called BAT-BMS to remotely interfere with the vehicle's battery, leaving the driver stranded.

The incident has sparked concern among drivers and commuters alike. It has also prompted the Delhi government to investigate whether the claims made in the viral videos have any technical basis.

What Happened?

The viral clip shows the driver pushing his e-rickshaw along the roadside.

When asked what had happened, the driver says the vehicle suddenly stopped working. The person filming alleges that someone connected to the battery using the BAT-BMS app and switched off its discharge function.

Another video making the rounds online claims similar incidents have occurred elsewhere, fuelling concerns among e-rickshaw drivers.

While the videos have been widely shared, authorities have not confirmed that BAT-BMS was responsible for the incidents. The claims are currently under investigation.

What Is BAT-BMS?

BAT-BMS is a smartphone application designed to communicate with compatible Bluetooth-enabled lithium battery management systems, commonly known as BMS.

Battery management systems are used to monitor a battery's performance and health. Depending on the battery model, the app may display information such as:

Battery voltage

Charging status

Temperature

Overall battery health

These applications are commonly used by manufacturers, technicians and vehicle owners to monitor battery performance.

The controversy began after viral videos claimed that some Bluetooth-enabled battery systems could be accessed without proper security measures.

Why Has the Delhi Government Stepped In?

Following the viral videos, the Delhi government directed the Transport Department to verify the authenticity of the claims.

Transport Minister Pankaj Singh said people had raised concerns with his office, following which officials were asked to examine the app and understand whether it could interfere with e-rickshaw batteries.

Officials are also studying the battery management systems used in electric rickshaws to determine whether any security vulnerabilities exist.

What Have Officials Found So Far?

According to government officials, many e-rickshaws use Bluetooth-enabled battery management systems that allow wireless monitoring through smartphone applications.

Officials believe some of these systems may have weak or limited authentication, allowing nearby devices to establish a Bluetooth connection more easily than intended.

They are now investigating whether this could allow someone within Bluetooth range to change battery settings.

However, authorities have not concluded that BAT-BMS can remotely disable every e-rickshaw or that the viral videos accurately demonstrate how the technology works.

Why This Matters

For thousands of people across India, an e-rickshaw is their primary source of income.

If a vehicle suddenly stops during working hours, drivers can lose valuable earnings while passengers may be left stranded. The controversy has therefore raised concerns that what appears to be an online prank could have serious real-world consequences.

The incident has also highlighted a larger issue. As electric vehicles become increasingly connected through mobile applications, cybersecurity is becoming just as important as mechanical reliability.

Investigation Continues

The Delhi Transport Department is continuing its inquiry into the BAT-BMS app and the battery systems used in e-rickshaws.

Until the investigation is complete, the claims circulating on social media should not be treated as established facts.

What is confirmed is that the viral videos have prompted an official review of the technology. Authorities are examining whether stronger security measures are needed to prevent unauthorised access to Bluetooth-enabled battery management systems used in electric vehicles.