Delhi’s Crime Numbers Dropped. It Still Tops India’s Metro Crime List.

Delhi recorded the highest number of registered crimes among India’s metro cities in 2024 despite an overall decline in cases, according to NCRB data. The report also showed the Capital topped metros in crimes against women, theft and juvenile crime rate.

Delhi recorded the highest number of registered crimes among India’s 19 metro cities in 2024, according to the latest Crime in India report released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

NCRB data showed 2,75,402 cases were registered in Delhi in 2024. Mumbai recorded the second-highest number at 51,428 cases. The overall number of registered cases in Delhi declined by around 15% compared to 2023.

Delhi Reported Highest Number Of Crimes Against Women Among Metros

According to NCRB data, Delhi registered 13,396 cases of crimes against women in 2024, the highest among metro cities. The figure accounted for more than a quarter of such cases reported across metros.

The number was nearly unchanged from 2023, when Delhi registered 13,439 such cases. NCRB data also showed Delhi registered 1,058 rape cases in 2024, the highest among metro cities. Jaipur recorded the second-highest figure at 497 cases.

The NCRB report stated that more than a quarter of rape cases registered across metro cities were reported from Delhi. A police officer quoted in the report said several rape cases were later found to lack sufficient evidence during investigation, though they continued to remain part of official records pending trial.

Delhi Recorded Juvenile Crime Rate Higher Than National Average

The NCRB report showed Delhi recorded a juvenile crime rate of 41.6 in 2024, higher than the national average rate of 7.9.

Delhi registered 2,306 cases involving juveniles in 2024, compared to 2,278 in 2023. Only Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh reported higher absolute numbers, according to NCRB data.

The report also noted that both Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh have significantly larger populations than Delhi.

Delhi Accounted For Nearly 30% Of Theft Cases Registered In India

NCRB data showed 1,80,973 theft cases were registered in Delhi in 2024. Across India, 6,21,945 theft cases were registered during the same period.

Delhi also registered the highest number of kidnapping and abduction cases among metro cities. NCRB data showed 5,580 such cases were registered in 2024, while Mumbai recorded 1,854 cases.

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Delhi Registered Highest Number Of Crimes Against Senior Citizens Among Metros

According to the NCRB report, Delhi registered 1,267 cases of crimes against senior citizens in 2024, the highest among metro cities. These cases accounted for over 30% of such crimes reported across metros.

The report noted that the number declined from 1,361 cases in 2023. A police officer quoted in the report attributed the vulnerability of senior citizens to isolation and elderly residents living alone in some localities.

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Murder And Cybercrime Cases In Delhi Declined Slightly

NCRB data showed Delhi registered 504 murder cases in 2024, compared to 506 in 2023 and 509 in 2022.

The city also registered 404 cybercrime cases in 2024, slightly lower than 407 in 2023 and 685 in 2022. According to NCRB data, Delhi’s cybercrime rate stood at 1.8, lower than the national average rate of 7.3.



