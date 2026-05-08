Neither Biryani Nor Watermelon: What Really Killed Mumbai Family of Four?

A shocking twist has emerged in the Mumbai family death case. Investigators have confirmed traces of a toxic substance, but several questions still remain unanswered.

It began like a routine night in Mumbai. A family dinner, some leftover food, and a city that never sleeps.



But within hours, that quiet night turned into a tragedy that shocked the entire neighbourhood.

Four members of a family were gone.

And the early suspicion pointed to something as ordinary as biryani and watermelon.

But as the case unfolded, the truth became far more unsettling than anyone expected.

What Happened In The Watermelon-Biryani Case

The incident took place in Mumbai, where Abdulla Dodakia lived with his wife Nasreen and their two daughters, Ayesha and Zainab.

On the night of 25 April, relatives gathered at the family home for dinner, where biryani was reportedly served. After the guests left, the family later consumed watermelon around 1 am.

For a few hours, there were no warning signs. But around 5 am, all four family members suddenly began vomiting and suffering from loose motion. Their condition worsened rapidly.

Residents rushed them to nearby Saboo Siddique Hospital. The youngest daughter, Zainab, was declared dead on arrival. The remaining three were shifted to JJ Hospital for treatment.

Despite medical efforts, all three also died within hours of each other, turning a late-night illness into a sudden and fatal tragedy for the entire family.

What Killed The Family Of Four

The direction of the case changed completely after forensic reports were released.

Investigations confirmed that neither biryani nor watermelon was the direct cause of death.

Instead, all four members of the Dokadia family died due to zinc phosphide poisoning, a highly toxic chemical commonly found in rat poison.

Traces of this substance were found in the victims’ internal samples, confirming that the poison had entered their bodies.

It was also detected in food remnants linked to the watermelon they had consumed, suggesting that the fruit may have acted as the carrier for the toxic substance.

Once inside the body, zinc phosphide reacts with stomach acid and releases phosphine gas, which can rapidly damage internal organs and lead to fatal organ failure. What was first believed to be food poisoning was now clearly identified as chemical poisoning.

This finding ruled out the earlier assumption that the biryani or watermelon itself was contaminated in a conventional sense. Instead, the presence of a powerful toxic agent pointed the case in a very different direction.

What Are The Reasons Behind Their Deaths

With zinc phosphide poisoning confirmed, the key question is how the toxin entered the family’s food. Investigators have not ruled out any possibility yet.

One angle is accidental exposure, where the poison may have been mistakenly mixed with food or contaminated through improper storage or handling of pesticides.

Another possibility is suicide, where investigators are examining whether there was any intentional consumption of poison, along with personal and emotional factors.

The third angle is homicide, where police are probing if an external person deliberately introduced the poison into the food.

All three possibilities remain open as investigators reconstruct the family’s final hours to determine what exactly led to the tragedy.