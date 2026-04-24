Delhi IRS officer’s daughter was killed at home by a former domestic worker. Autopsy reveals brutal struggle as police link him to another crime.

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A normal morning in East of Kailash, Delhi, turned into a nightmare.

A family stepped out for their routine gym visit, leaving their 22-year-old daughter at home.

She was an engineering graduate and the daughter of an IRS officer.

When they returned, the house felt off. Too quiet. Too still.

Inside, they found her unresponsive.

Police say the accused was a former domestic worker, named Rahul Meena, who once worked in the same house. He allegedly knew the layout, routines, and access points, and used that familiarity to enter while the family was away.

What Happened Inside The House

The victim’s parents had stepped out for their routine gym visit. She stayed back, alone, in her room, studying.

Investigators say Rahul, a former domestic employee who had been fired months earlier, returned fully aware of the family’s routine. He allegedly knew where the key was kept and how the security system worked.

There were four locks in total. Three required passcodes, and one needed a physical key. Police believe he used this prior knowledge to get through all of them.

Once inside, the situation escalated.

Police allege he attacked her with a heavy object. When she resisted, the assault turned more violent.

He is accused of sexually assaulting her and then strangling her using a mobile charging cable.

All of this happened inside a home that, until that morning, was considered safe.

What Happened After The Murder

Police say the crime did not end with the killing.

The accused allegedly stayed inside the house for several minutes. During this time, he reportedly:

Changed his blood-stained clothes

Searched through the house

Stole around Rs. 2 lakh in cash

Attempted to access a biometric locker using the victim’s fingerprint

When that failed, he allegedly forced the locker open before leaving the house.

The victim was later found by her parents, who returned home shortly after and rushed her to the hospital, where she was declared dead.

What The Autopsy Revealed

The post-mortem report has now provided a clearer picture of the violence the victim faced.

According to findings reported by NDTV:

The victim had multiple abrasions and bruises on her arms, hands, and legs, showing a clear struggle to fight back

She suffered a broken nasal bone, indicating a forceful blow to the face

There was bleeding in the neck muscles

Doctors also found fractures in the thyroid cartilage, consistent with strangulation

These injuries confirm that death occurred due to asphyxia caused by strangulation, after a prolonged physical struggle.

The report also indicates that the victim tried to defend herself before she lost strength.

Forensic samples including blood, viscera, nail scrapings, and swabs have been preserved for further testing related to sexual assault and other evidence.

This Was Not His First Alleged Crime

The investigation has taken another serious turn with revelations that this may not have been an isolated incident.

Police say that just a day before the Delhi murder, the accused allegedly raped a woman in Alwar, Rajasthan, and attempted to kill her before fleeing the city.

He then travelled to Delhi, where the second alleged crime took place.

Investigators are now examining both cases together to understand his movements, pattern of behaviour, and possible escalation over a short period.

How Police Tracked And Arrested Him

Rahul was arrested from a hotel in Dwarka after police built a digital trail of his movements.

Investigators used CCTV footage, mobile phone location data, hotel Wi-Fi logs, and city movement tracking to reconstruct his route after the crime.

He was taken into custody a day after the murder.

Investigation And Legal Action: What Police Are Still Trying To Understand

While several facts have been established, the motive remains unclear.

Police have registered a case of murder and sexual assault, and the investigation is ongoing. Officials say they are building a complete chain of forensic and digital evidence.

Investigators said the 23-year-old had earlier worked at the same house but was removed after complaints about his conduct and financial behaviour.

They also said he had borrowed money, was involved in online gaming, alcohol and drug use, and was under financial pressure.

Police are examining whether resentment over his dismissal may have played a role, along with other behavioural factors.

So far, no single motive has been officially confirmed.

Authorities have said they will seek the strictest possible punishment based on the evidence collected.