From Argument To Gunshot, Parking Dispute In Preet Vihar Turned Violent

A parking argument in Delhi’s Preet Vihar escalated into gunfire, killing a man. The case adds to rising violent disputes over parking in the city.

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In Delhi’s crowded neighbourhoods,

parking is no longer just an inconvenience.

It has become a frequent trigger for conflict.

On 19 April, in East Delhi’s Preet Vihar,

one such dispute turned fatal.

A fight over space escalated into a shooting,

leaving one man dead

and raising fresh concerns

about tensions in shared urban spaces.

What Happened That Night

It began as a neighbourhood argument.

Paras Nayyar and his neighbour, Gaurav Sharma, clashed over parking. Sharma already had space for his BMW but allegedly demanded room for another car, a Fortuner. Paras refused.

As tensions rose, Paras called his brother, Pankaj Nayyar.

Pankaj was at home in Noida with his seven-month-pregnant wife when he got the call. He left immediately, saying he would handle it.

By around 2 am, things had escalated. According to police, Sharma returned with others and was reportedly drunk.

During the confrontation, a pistol was pulled out.

Pankaj was shot in the chest. Paras was assaulted with the butt of the weapon.

Pankaj was taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Why Did It Escalate?

It started with something small. A parking spot.

In many parts of Delhi, that is often all it takes. Space is limited, rules are unclear, and shared areas slowly begin to feel personal.

What should be common parking turns into “my spot” versus “yours”.

When that sense of ownership is challenged, the argument rarely stays about space.

Tension builds quickly in already crowded settings. Add a late hour, raised voices, and in some cases alcohol, and the situation can spiral.

What could have ended as a disagreement often turns into something far more serious.

What Is The Police Doing?

The response came quickly.

Within hours of the incident, Gaurav Sharma was tracked down and arrested from Model Town.

An FIR was filed soon after. Charges include murder, voluntarily causing hurt, and provisions under the Arms Act.

Now, the focus has shifted to what exactly happened that night. Police are piecing together the sequence of events and looking into the role of others who were present.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Not An Isolated Case

This wasn’t the first time.

Earlier this year, in Nihal Vihar, a 50-year-old auto driver lost his life after a parking argument turned violent.

Months before that, in August 2025, Asif Qureshi, cousin of actor Huma Qureshi, was stabbed to death in Jangpura over a similar dispute.

These are not isolated flashpoints. They are part of a pattern.

In 2025 alone, Delhi Police received over 7,000 calls linked to parking disputes, according to data reported by The Times of India.

A Growing Urban Challenge

This story does not end at one street in Delhi.

It reflects a larger strain. Cities are growing, vehicles are increasing, but space is not. Infrastructure is struggling to keep up.

In many neighbourhoods, there are no clear systems or enforcement. What should be routine, like parking, turns into a daily source of stress.

And sometimes, that stress spills over.

For Pankaj Nayyar’s family, that negotiation ended in irreversible loss.

He stepped out to help his brother settle a dispute.

He never came back.