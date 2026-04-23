Dalit Groom Pulled Off Horse And Assaulted During Wedding Ceremony In Madhya Pradesh

A Dalit groom was assaulted during a pre-wedding ritual in Madhya Pradesh. Here is what happened.

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It was meant to be a moment of pride.

On 21 April, Golu Ahirwar rode through his village in Madhya Pradesh as part of the “Rachwai” ritual, a pre-wedding tradition where the groom sits on a horse before the baraat.

The music played. The family celebrated.

Then, the procession was stopped.

A group objected. An argument broke out. Within minutes, the groom was dragged off the horse and beaten.

What began as a joyful ride ended in violence.

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What Happened During The Procession

The procession moved slowly through the village lanes, music playing, people walking alongside the groom.

Then, it came to a halt.

A group of men stepped in and objected to the groom riding a horse through that lane. A motorcycle was placed right in front, blocking the way.

Voices rose. The music faded.

What started as a disagreement quickly turned tense, with caste-based abuses reportedly hurled.

The family asked for the path to be cleared.

Instead, the situation escalated.

Within minutes, the celebration slipped into chaos.

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Pulled Down And Beaten

Then, it turned violent.

Golu Ahirwar was dragged off the horse before he could react. Sticks and clubs came down on him as the crowd watched.

His family rushed in. His sister and relatives tried to shield him, pulling him away from the blows. They were hit too.

The music had stopped. The celebration was gone.

In its place was panic.

What began as a symbolic ride through the village was now a public assault, unfolding in front of everyone, captured in fragments on video.

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The Police Step In

The celebration did not resume immediately.

Instead, the injured groom was taken to the police station by members of the Dalit community. The priority had shifted from a wedding to seeking justice.

A complaint was filed. Police registered a case under the SC/ST Act. Security was deployed in the village, as tensions lingered.

Only then did the procession move again.

Soon after, four men — Ghuppu Lodhi, Vishwanath Lodhi, Bichhu Lodhi and Chinnu Lodhi, were arrested.

Officials said they would also face charges under the National Security Act.

What had begun as a wedding ritual was now a police case.

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The Bigger Picture: More Than Just One Wedding

What happened in this village is not an isolated incident.

Caste-based discrimination is banned under Indian law. Yet, moments like these continue to surface, especially in rural areas. In several parts of the country, a Dalit groom riding a horse is still seen as crossing an invisible line.

The horse, in this setting, is more than tradition. It represents status, visibility, dignity. And that is exactly why it becomes contested.

Over the years, similar incidents have followed a familiar pattern. A symbolic act. A public objection. Then escalation.

The law steps in. Arrests are made. But the deeper issue remains.

For many young Indians, this can feel distant, almost out of place in 2026. Yet, for others, it is still part of everyday reality.

A wedding procession meant to celebrate a new beginning ended with police protection and legal action.

Which leaves a question that is hard to ignore.

How far has change really travelled?