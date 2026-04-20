Kanpur Man Killed Twin Daughters, Later Called Police and Confessed

A Kanpur man killed his twin daughters and confessed to police. Here is what happened, why, and what comes next.

On 19 April 2026. A man told the police he had killed his two daughters.

When officers reached the house in Kanpur, they found the twin girls lying lifeless, their throats slit. The house was quiet. There were no signs of panic, no attempt to escape.

The man was there.

He had not run. He had not hidden. He had made the call himself and stayed back, waiting for the police to arrive.

Who Lived In The House

According to NDTV, Shashi Ranjan Mishra, originally from Bihar, lived in the Kanpur apartment with his wife Reshma Mishra, their twin daughters Riddhi and Siddhi, and their six-year-old son. The family was staying together in the Kidwai Nagar area of Kanpur at the time of the incident.

Reshma, who is originally from West Bengal, reportedly met Shashi while working at a beauty parlour in Kanpur. The two later got married in 2014.

What Happened Inside The House

On 19 April 2026 at around 4:30 AM, police received information through UP-112 that a father had allegedly slit the throats of his two minor twin daughters inside a flat at Trimurti Apartment in the Kidwai Nagar area of Kanpur, under the Naubasta police station limits, The Times of India reported.

The accused, 48-year-old Shashi, allegedly killed his 11-year-old twin daughters, Riddhi and Siddhi, inside the house.

He allegedly sedated the girls by mixing sleeping pills into their food before attacking them with a sharp-edged weapon and slitting their throats.

After the killings, he called the police himself and confessed. Officers reached the flat soon after and arrested him from the spot.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination, and initial findings confirmed that the cause of death was severe throat injuries caused by a sharp weapon.

The Why Behind The Crime

In the days after the killings, the focus shifted to what may have led to it.

Police say Shashi suspected his wife’s character and believed the children were not his. This suspicion is being treated as the key motive behind the crime.

But his wife’s account adds another layer.

Speaking after the incident, Reshma alleged that he had a history of abuse. According to India Today, she told police that he was an alcoholic who would regularly beat her and deny her food.

She also said their relationship had been strained for years after their marriage in 2014. He had reportedly installed CCTV cameras inside the house and monitored her movements.

The couple also has a son. Shashi had asked Reshma to leave the house with their son while he kept the twin daughters, Riddhi and Siddhi, with him.

Police say the probe is still ongoing. They are verifying statements, including those made by Reshma, and piecing together the sequence of events.

What Are Police Doing Now And What Comes Next?

The investigation is being led by Uttar Pradesh Police, who reached the house after receiving a call from the accused confessing to the crime.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Deependra Nath Chaudhary said the accused was arrested from the spot and a case of murder has been registered.



दिनांक 19.04.2026 को प्रातः लगभग 04:30 बजे यूपी-112 के माध्यम से सूचना प्राप्त हुई कि थाना नौबस्ता क्षेत्रान्तर्गत त्रिमूर्ति अपार्टमेंट में एक पिता द्वारा अपनी दो नाबालिग जुड़वा पुत्रियों उम्र करीब (11 वर्ष) की गला काटकर हत्या कर दी गई है।

सूचना प्राप्त होते ही पुलिस के वरिष्ठ… pic.twitter.com/C9JHmqhYLR — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE KANPUR NAGAR (@kanpurnagarpol) April 19, 2026

Officials are currently examining post-mortem findings and forensic evidence, while statements from family members are being recorded as part of the probe.

The accused will be produced before a court, and further legal proceedings will follow in accordance with the law.