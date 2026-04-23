Indian Tourists Caught With Hotel Items In Bali Resort Incident

Four Indian tourists were stopped at a Bali resort after hotel items were found in their luggage during checkout. The incident was resolved internally.

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It started like any other checkout in Bali.

Bags packed. Ride waiting. Trip almost over.

At a resort in Ubud on 19 April, four Indian tourists were about to leave when hotel staff noticed items missing from their room.

A towel. Then more.

The guests were stopped. Their luggage was checked.

Inside, staff found several hotel items.

What Happened At The Resort Checkout

It was 19 April at Asvara Resort in Ubud’s Payangan district.

The group was ready to leave. Checkout had begun. Staff moved through their usual routine, checking rooms before clearing the guests.

Then something felt off.

A few items that should have been in the room were missing. At first, it seemed like a small mix-up. But the list kept growing.

That is when staff decided to act.

Before the guests could exit the property, they were stopped. Their luggage was checked.

Inside, staff found the missing hotel items. What started as a routine checkout quickly turned into a situation the resort could not ignore.

What Was Found Inside The Luggage

The list of items reportedly found goes beyond small souvenirs or disposable toiletries.

Among the items recovered were:

Pool towels

Hair dryer

Cutlery

Doormat

Kimono-style robe

TV remote box

These were all hotel property provided for guest use during their stay.

While travellers are often allowed to take complimentary items like soap, shampoo, or slippers, larger items such as towels, robes, electronics, or cutlery are not meant to leave the hotel.

How The Situation Was Handled

The matter did not turn into a legal case.

Police confirmed that the issue was resolved internally between the hotel and the guests. No formal complaint was filed.

Hotel administration reportedly allowed the guests to complete their checkout after the items were returned.

This means the situation stayed within the resort’s internal handling process rather than escalating into a criminal investigation.

Not The First Case In Bali

This was not the first time something like this played out on the island.

Back in 2019, another Indian family was stopped at a hotel in Bali during checkout. The scene was familiar. Bags packed. Exit planned.

Then came the check.

Hotel staff found accessories and toiletries inside their luggage. Items that were not meant to leave the room.

Once again, a routine checkout turned into an uncomfortable pause at the front desk.

What Hotels Actually Allow Guests To Take

There is often confusion among travellers about what can be taken from hotel rooms.

In general:

Allowed: Toiletries like shampoo, conditioner, soap, sometimes slippers

Not allowed: Towels, bathrobes, cutlery, electronics, bedding, furniture, or any reusable hotel property

Hotels provide certain items for comfort during the stay, not as take-home souvenirs.

Taking them without permission can lead to penalties or embarrassment during checkout, as seen in this case.

The Bigger Picture Of Travel Etiquette

International travel often comes with different rules, and hotel policies are usually clearly defined.

However, misunderstandings or assumptions about “complimentary” items sometimes lead to situations like this.

For travellers, the key takeaway is simple.

If it is reusable, branded as hotel property, or part of room infrastructure, it is not meant to go in your suitcase.

Respecting these boundaries ensures smoother checkouts and avoids uncomfortable moments at the end of a trip.