The Team Behind Actor Vijay’s TVK Campaign in Tamil Nadu

Actor Vijay’s TVK secured a 34.9% vote share in the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections. Here’s a look at the people associated with the campaign.

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Actor Vijay’s party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), secured a 34.9% vote share in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, according to The Times of India.

Some reports, including India Today, described the party as the single largest in the state and characterised its performance as a “win”, though official results are reported in terms of vote share and seats.

While Vijay’s popularity drew attention to the campaign, reports point to a group of individuals associated with different aspects of the party’s organisation and outreach.

N. Anand

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N. Anand, also known as Bussy Anand, has been associated with Vijay’s organisational network.

He has been linked to efforts to structure the actor’s fan base, including the “Vijay Makkal Iyakkam,” into a more formal political setup.

Arunraj

Arunraj has been described in reports as having a background in public service and administration.

He is associated with organisational and operational roles within the party.

CTR Nirmal Kumar

CTR Nirmal Kumar has been linked to the party’s digital outreach and data-related work.

Reports indicate that he was involved in managing digital strategy and voter engagement.

Aadhav Arjuna

Aadhav Arjuna has been associated with campaign messaging and communication.

He has been described in reports as working on narrative-building and outreach.

KA Sengottaiyan

KA Sengottaiyan has been identified in reports as a senior political figure associated with the party.

His role has been linked to providing political experience and guidance.

Campaign Approach and Scale

Reports indicate that the campaign combined grassroots mobilisation, digital outreach, and existing support networks linked to Vijay’s fan base.

Pre-poll coverage cited party sources suggesting an expected vote share in the range of 25–30 percent, which was later exceeded.