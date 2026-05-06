Shloka Mehta’s sister, Diya Mehta Jatia stepped into Met Gala 2026 spotlight in a Mayyur Girotra couture look reviving Bengal shola craft and Kanjeevaram weaving.

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Diya Mehta Jatia Steps Into The Met Gala Spotlight

When South Asian names started trending around the Met Gala 2026, one look stood out for its quiet detail rather than loud spectacle.

Diya Mehta Jatia, the sister of Shloka Mehta, linking her to the Ambani family circle through marriage ties, and was seen alongside South Asian names like Isha Ambani.

She appeared as a fashion consultant and stylist known for luxury fashion storytelling.

Her appearance linked heritage, craft, and contemporary styling in a way that felt intentional, not ornamental.

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What She Does Beyond The Spotlight

Unlike celebrity guests who often attend as muses or influencers, Diya Mehta Jatia works behind the scenes in fashion.

As a consultant and stylist, her role typically involves shaping visual identity, curating looks, and guiding design direction for high-end fashion narratives.

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Diya Mehta’s Met Gala 2026 Look: A Craft Conversation

For Met Gala 2026, Diya Mehta Jatia wore a custom creation by designer Mayyur Girotra. The look stood out for one reason: it brought two Indian craft traditions into a single couture frame.

The outfit combined:

Shola craft from Bengal

Kanjeevaram weaving from Tamil Nadu

The base of the look featured a fine, filigree-like ivory sheath made using sholapith.

This material is linked to traditional Bengali craft, often seen in wedding crowns like the topor and mukut. Here, it was reimagined into couture structure, made by master artisans working with endangered craft techniques.

Layered into this was a metallic-toned Kanjeevaram textile, woven in Kanchipuram. The contrast between the soft ivory craftwork and the structured silk weaving created a visual tension that felt deliberate rather than decorative.

The design was completely handmade, positioning it as a craft-first couture piece rather than a standard red-carpet gown.