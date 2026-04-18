The Life of Savita Pradhan: From A House She Had To Escape To The City She Now Runs

Savita Pradhan survived years of brutal domestic abuse and extreme poverty to clear the MPPSC. Today, she is a Commissioner. Discover her journey of resilience.

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The night Savita Pradhan walked out of her home, she did not know where life would go next.

She carried no roadmap. No financial backup. No guarantees. Just two young sons and the quiet weight of a decision that could not be undone.

Leaving meant survival first. Dreams could come later, if at all.

Years later, that same woman now holds one of the most powerful administrative positions at the city level. Savita is the Commissioner, Nagar Nigam, Singrauli under the Madhya Pradesh Government.

Her journey did not begin with ambition. It began with escape.

Married Young, Trapped Early

Savita was born into a poor Adivasi family in Madhya Pradesh. Her father worked as a daily-wage labourer.

She studied in a government school, often walking long distances. At times, even Rs. 2 was difficult to afford.

When she passed Class 10 with good marks, her family allowed her to study in another town. She went on to complete Class 12.

At 16, a marriage proposal came. Savita refused. She wanted to continue her education.

But her father disagreed. The family was relatively well-off and had promised she could study after marriage.

She agreed.

Soon after, she was married to a man eleven years older.

Her education stopped.

The First Time She Was Left On Her Own

At one point, Savita tried to return to her parents’ home.

Her father told her he would come back to take her.

He never did.

That moment did not come with confrontation. It came with absence.

And it gave her an early understanding that she could not rely on others to step in when things went wrong.

She went back.

“Go Against The River, And You Will Drown”

Later, when she was pregnant and sent to her parents’ home, the message was more direct.

Her father told her that going against her marriage meant going against society, like trying to swim against the current of a river.

And people who go against that current, he said, do not survive.

The message was clear. Adjust. Go back.

And she did.

The Moment That Changed Her Mind

Years later, the situation worsened.

The pressure of abuse, rejection, and isolation pushed Savita to a breaking point.

She has shared that during this phase, her mental state deteriorated deeply. The distress was so intense that she began having violent thoughts, including thoughts of harming her in-laws. It reflected how severely the situation had affected her state of mind.

She decided to end her life.

As she moved towards that decision, something unexpected happened.

A window in the house was open. Her mother-in-law saw her. For a brief moment, their eyes met.

But she did not stop her. She turned away and left.

That moment changed everything.

Savita realised she could not end her life for people who would not even try to stop her.

She stepped back.

Leaving Without A Plan

Savita left her marital home with her two sons.

There was no plan.

She stayed with a relative and began working at a beauty parlour to survive. There was no steady income, no support system, and no certainty.

Life was reduced to basics.

But slowly, a direction began to form.

Studying In Chaos

Savita returned to her studies while raising her children alone.

There were no ideal conditions. No coaching. No structure.

She studied wherever she could.

At one point, she shared that a dog urinated on her books. She cleaned them and continued studying.

She was not preparing in comfort.

She was preparing in chaos.

Two Attempts That Changed Her Life

Savita appeared for the MPPSC exam in 2005 and cleared it.

Her first selection placed her in the police service.

But she was not done.

She prepared again.

In 2006, she cleared the exam a second time, securing 83rd rank in the state, and entered the Madhya Pradesh Administrative Service.

When The Past Came Back

Even after she became an officer, the past did not disappear.

Savita has shared that her husband came back and assaulted her again.

This time, she reached out to a senior police officer. When the SP asked what was bothering her, she told him everything.

He advised her to stop worrying about society and asked her to call him if it happened again.

It did.

When her husband returned and attacked her, she made the call. The violence escalated when he realised she had contacted the police.

But this time, help arrived.

The SP reached with a police team, intervened, and stopped the assault.

Injured, but no longer silent, she was taken to court.

She was granted divorce at the very first hearing, and custody of her sons.

By then, she had already rebuilt her life.

This was not the start of her freedom.

It was the moment she secured it.

Building A Life Again

After years of instability, Savita rebuilt not just her career, but her personal life as well.

She chose to marry again.

This time, it was her decision.

By then, she had already built independence, raised her children, and secured her place in the system.

This was not a restart.

It was a continuation, with control.

A City She Now Runs

Today, Savita serves as the Commissioner Nagar Nigam, Madhya Pradesh Government.

Her work involves managing civic systems, public services, and urban administration that shape everyday life in the city.

From a life once defined by instability, she now stands inside the system that creates stability for others.

The same world that once felt out of reach is now something she helps run, every single day.