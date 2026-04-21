What is Meira Paibis, The Women's Collective Leading the Manipur Protests?

Manipur protests escalated after the Bishnupur blast. Meira Paibis led marches as clashes, tear gas, arrests and shutdowns grip the state.

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Meira Paibis, a women’s collective known as “women torchbearers”, have been at the centre of protests in Manipur after the Bishnupur blast.

Five people, including two children, were killed in the blast on 7 April 2026, triggering nearly two weeks of protests across the Imphal valley.

Clashes with security forces have left several protesters injured, with tear gas used to disperse crowds.

A five-day shutdown continues across valley districts. Police have detained 21 people in connection with protest-related violence, with fresh incidents also reported.

Meira Paibis: Women at the Frontlines

The Meira Paibis, a women’s collective known locally as “women torchbearers”, have been present in protests across Manipur.

They have taken part in marches, road blockades, and public gatherings after the Bishnupur blast.

Women from local communities, including mothers and older women, have been visible in demonstrations across the Imphal valley.

What Started the Unrest

On 7 April 2026, a bomb blast in Bishnupur district, Manipur, killed two children.

According to The Hindu, five deaths have been recorded in the state since then.

In the days that followed, protests spread across the Imphal valley, with repeated marches demanding accountability. Clashes with security forces left several protesters injured, while authorities confirmed 21 detentions linked to protest-related violence.

A five-day total shutdown has also been called by civil society groups in Manipur to protest the recent violence, reported India Today. Markets remain shut in several areas, transport movement is limited, and public activity has slowed across Imphal and nearby regions.

Protests have continued across the state for nearly two weeks.

Clashes, Tear Gas, and Crowd Control

As protests intensified, security forces were deployed across the Imphal valley.

Reports from India Today and other coverage of the protests state that police used tear gas shells and lathi charges to disperse crowds at multiple locations.

Social media posts claimed tear gas reached areas near hospitals in Imphal, though this has not been independently verified in official reports.

The situation on the ground remained fluid, with protesters regrouping after dispersals in different parts of the valley.

Arrests and Official Position

According to Hindustan Times, 21 people have been detained in connection with violence during protest marches.

Manipur Police said some individuals acted “under the guise of protestors” and were involved in violent activities. It added that only “minimal force” was used during crowd control.

Over the past few days, nightly Meira rallies are taking place in various areas of Imphal. During several of these occasions, many anti-social elements, under the guise of protesters, have engaged in violent activities. These include the use of petrol bombs, catapults fitted with… — Manipur Police (@manipur_police) April 19, 2026

In a statement on its official X account, Manipur Police said incidents during nightly Meira rallies in Imphal included stone pelting, petrol bombs, and catapults fitted with iron projectiles. Legal action will be taken, the police said.

The police also arrested a 23-year-old for allegedly posting provocative content online and inciting violence.

In another case, a man from Imphal East, identified as a member of Arambai Tenggol, was arrested.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police warned of strict action against those attempting to incite violence or disturb communal harmony.