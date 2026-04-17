Who Is Nida Khan? Name Linked To Nashik TCS Sexual Harassment, 'Conversion' Case

Nida Khan’s name has surfaced in the Nashik TCS case involving allegations of sexual harassment, coercion and religion-linked misconduct. Here is what we know so far

Allegations of sexual harassment, coercion and religion-linked misconduct at the Nashik unit of Tata Consultancy Services have drawn national attention in recent days. Among the names that has surfaced prominently in media reports is Nida Khan, whose exact role at the office has been described differently across outlets.

The case, which began with one complaint and later expanded into multiple FIRs, is now being investigated by police and a Special Investigation Team.

Why Is Nida Khan In The News?

According to recent reports, Nida Khan’s name has appeared in connection with the wider Nashik TCS case. Some media outlets initially described her as part of the human resources function, while later reports citing sources said she worked as a telecaller at the Nashik BPO unit.

Because of those differing claims, her exact designation has not been independently confirmed in public reporting.

Reports also said she had approached a court seeking anticipatory bail. One report stated that family members claimed she was pregnant, though authorities were expected to verify that information.

What Is The Nashik TCS Case About?

The wider case relates to allegations made by employees at the Nashik unit of Tata Consultancy Services.

By April 2026, nine FIRs had reportedly been registered. Eight were filed by women employees aged between 18 and 25, while another complaint was reportedly filed by a male employee alleging religion-linked harassment.

The complaints include allegations of:

Sexual harassment

Inappropriate behaviour in the workplace

Coercion and mental harassment

False promises of marriage

Religion-linked remarks or pressure

These allegations are under investigation and have not been proven in court.

What Action Have Police Taken?

Police have formed a Special Investigation Team to investigate the complaints. Reports said officers reviewed CCTV footage, recorded statements and made several arrests linked to the case.

The total number of arrests reported has varied as the case developed, with later reports stating that eight people had been arrested.

What Has TCS Said?

TCS said it has a zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and coercion. The company added that it had suspended employees under investigation and was cooperating with law enforcement authorities.

Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, reportedly described the allegations as gravely concerning and said an internal inquiry was under way.

Current Status

The investigation is ongoing. Authorities have not announced final findings, and no court has yet determined guilt in relation to the allegations reported so far.

As the case develops, more clarity is expected regarding the roles of those named in reports, including Nida Khan.