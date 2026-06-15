From Agra to the Big Stage: Who Is Deepti Sharma, India’s Five-Wicket Hero Against Pakistan?

After her record-breaking five-wicket haul against Pakistan, here's the story of Deepti Sharma, her family, struggles and rise in Indian cricket.

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India could not have asked for a better start to their Women's T20 World Cup campaign.

Against Pakistan at Edgbaston, India cruised to a 64-run win, with Deepti Sharma stealing the spotlight. Her career-best figures of 5/10 dismantled Pakistan's batting line-up and made her the leading wicket-taker in Women's T20 Internationals.

The performance added another milestone to Deepti's international career and highlighted her importance to India's bowling attack.

But who is the woman behind this record-breaking spell?

The Girl Who Followed Her Brother To The Ground

Deepti Sharma was born on 24 August 1997 in Agra, Uttar Pradesh.

Unlike many cricketers who discover the game through television or school tournaments, Deepti's journey began closer to home. Her elder brother, Sumit Sharma, was a cricketer himself and was the first person to recognise her talent.

While others saw a young girl tagging along to practice sessions, Sumit saw potential.

He encouraged her to train seriously and helped shape her game into that of an all-rounder. That decision would eventually define her career.

The family was not wealthy. Reaching training sessions often meant long journeys on a moped. Resources were limited, but commitment was not.

When Her Brother Put His Career On Hold

Every successful athlete has a support system.

For Deepti, that support came from her brother.

After completing his MBA, Sumit secured a job through campus placement. But as Deepti's cricket career began progressing, he felt she needed more structured guidance and support.

So he made a decision that few would make.

He left his career opportunity behind and returned home to train Deepti full-time.

The choice invited criticism. Relatives questioned why so much was being sacrificed for a girl's sporting ambitions. But Sumit and Deepti's father ignored the comments and stayed focused on her future.

Years later, that gamble looks more than justified.

Today, Deepti is one of the most dependable players in Indian cricket.

Making Her Mark For India

Deepti made her international debut as a teenager and quickly built a reputation as a cricketer who could contribute in every department.

She could bowl tight off-spin, score valuable runs in the middle order and handle pressure situations.

One of her early breakthrough moments came in 2017 when she scored 188 against Ireland in an ODI, then the second-highest individual score in women's one-day cricket.

Since then, she has become a permanent fixture in India's squads across formats.

What makes Deepti valuable is her versatility. She is rarely the loudest player on the field, but she consistently influences matches with bat, ball or both.

When Pakistan Ran Into Deepti Sharma

The Pakistan game offered another example of why team management trusts her so much.

Pakistan started their chase positively and looked capable of making a contest out of the target. Then Deepti stepped in.

Her spell triggered a dramatic collapse as Pakistan tumbled from a promising position to 106 all out. She finished with five wickets for just 10 runs, earning Player of the Match honours and helping India register a comfortable 64-run win.

The performance was historic.

Her five-for not only became one of India's finest bowling displays in Women's T20 World Cup history but also helped her become the leading wicket-taker in Women's T20 Internationals.