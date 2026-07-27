What Is The FCRA Bill 2026 And Why Is It Changing India's Foreign Funding Rules?

FCRA Bill 2026 explained: Know existing foreign funding rules, proposed changes, NGO concerns, asset management debate and the government's stand.

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A foreign donation can help build schools, run hospitals and support disaster relief work in India.

But what happens to the assets created through these funds if an organisation loses its permission to receive foreign contributions?

This question has brought the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) back into focus.

The proposed Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026 has sparked a debate around foreign funding rules, NGO regulations and the management of assets created using foreign contributions.

So, what is FCRA, what do the existing rules say, and what could change if the Bill becomes law?

What Is FCRA And Why Does India Regulate Foreign Donations?

The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, commonly known as FCRA, is India's law that regulates foreign contributions received by individuals, associations and organisations.

The first FCRA was enacted in 1976 and was replaced by the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010.

Under FCRA, organisations that want to receive foreign contributions must either obtain registration or receive prior permission from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The law requires organisations to:

Maintain separate accounts for foreign funds

Submit annual returns on their use

Use foreign contributions only for approved purposes

Comply with reporting and record-keeping requirements

The purpose of FCRA is to ensure that foreign contributions are used transparently and do not affect India's sovereignty, security, public interest or political processes.

Many organisations working in education, healthcare, disaster relief, environmental protection and social welfare rely on foreign contributions to support their programmes.

How Do The Existing FCRA Rules Work?

The existing FCRA framework regulates who can receive foreign contributions, how those funds are used, compliance requirements, inspections and action against violations.

Organisations with valid FCRA registration can receive foreign donations and use them only for activities permitted under the law.

The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Act, 2020 introduced several changes.

It reduced the limit on administrative expenses from foreign contributions from 50% to 20%.

It also prohibited organisations from transferring foreign contributions to another person or organisation.

The amendment made Aadhaar details mandatory for key office bearers of organisations receiving foreign funds.

The existing law also contains provisions relating to assets created using foreign contributions if an organisation's registration is cancelled or surrendered.

The government said these changes were introduced to improve transparency, strengthen accountability and prevent misuse of foreign contributions.

Several NGOs, however, argued that stricter compliance requirements could increase operational challenges, particularly for smaller organisations.

What Changes Does The FCRA Bill 2026 Propose?

The proposed FCRA Bill 2026 seeks to expand and clarify how assets created through foreign contributions are managed when an organisation can no longer legally receive foreign funds.

While the existing FCRA already contains provisions relating to such assets after cancellation or surrender of registration, the proposed Bill creates a more detailed framework and extends it to cases where registration ceases because of cancellation, surrender or non-renewal.

Under the proposal, a Designated Authority may be empowered to take custody, manage or dispose of assets created using foreign contributions in accordance with the law.

According to the government, these provisions are intended to ensure that assets created through foreign contributions continue to be used for lawful purposes even after an organisation loses its FCRA registration.

The Bill also proposes reducing the maximum imprisonment for certain offences under the FCRA from five years to one year, while retaining monetary penalties and other enforcement provisions where applicable.

The accompanying draft Rules also propose additional reporting requirements, including greater disclosure of projects and utilisation of foreign contributions.

What Has The Government Clarified?

Following concerns raised about the proposed amendments, the government said the Bill does not provide for the automatic permanent takeover of foreign-funded assets.

According to the government, assets would initially vest with the Designated Authority on a provisional basis if an organisation's registration ceases.

If the organisation's registration is restored within the prescribed period, the assets would be returned.

The government has also said that places of worship would continue to retain their religious character and that organisations would have access to revision and judicial appeal against orders passed by the Designated Authority.

Why Are NGOs And Churches Raising Concerns?

The proposed amendments have been criticised by several NGOs and religious organisations.

In Mizoram, the Baptist Church urged the Centre to withdraw the proposed Bill and organised mass prayers against it.

Church organisations have argued that foreign contributions have helped establish schools, hospitals and community welfare programmes over several decades.

Some organisations fear that increased government involvement in managing foreign-funded assets could affect the autonomy of institutions working in these sectors.

Opposition parties have also questioned whether the proposed provisions could create additional uncertainty for NGOs that depend on foreign contributions.

Why Does The Government Support Stricter FCRA Rules?

The government has defended tighter foreign funding regulations by emphasising transparency and accountability.

Authorities have previously taken action against organisations over alleged FCRA violations involving reporting, compliance and misuse of foreign contributions.

Supporters of the proposed amendments argue that money received from foreign sources should remain subject to oversight to ensure it is used for its intended purpose and in accordance with Indian law.

They also argue that assets created using foreign contributions should continue to remain regulated even if an organisation loses its legal authorisation to receive foreign funds.

What Could Change For NGOs If The Bill Becomes Law?

If Parliament passes the proposed amendments, organisations receiving foreign funds may need to pay closer attention to both financial compliance and the management of assets created using foreign contributions.

For NGOs operating schools, hospitals and community projects, the Bill could affect how foreign-funded infrastructure is managed if their FCRA registration is cancelled, surrendered or not renewed.

For the government, the amendments would provide a more detailed legal framework governing such assets.

The practical impact will ultimately depend on the final law passed by Parliament and how its provisions are implemented.

The Bigger Debate: Regulation Or Control?

The debate over the FCRA Bill centres on balancing accountability with the operational independence of organisations receiving foreign contributions.

Supporters argue that stronger oversight can improve transparency and ensure foreign funds are used for their intended purposes.

Critics contend that compliance requirements should not become so restrictive that they hamper the work of genuine organisations involved in education, healthcare and social welfare.

One of the key changes proposed in the 2026 Bill is not the introduction of asset-related provisions for the first time, but the expansion of the existing framework through a more detailed mechanism for managing assets created using foreign contributions when an organisation's registration ceases, including in cases of non-renewal.

TL;DR | News At Glance

What is FCRA?

FCRA is India's law that regulates foreign contributions received by individuals, associations and organisations.

What do the existing FCRA rules cover?

The current law regulates who can receive foreign contributions, how they are used, compliance requirements and also contains provisions relating to assets created through foreign contributions after cancellation or surrender of registration.

What changes does the proposed FCRA Bill 2026 bring?

The Bill proposes a more detailed framework for managing assets created using foreign contributions when an organisation's registration is cancelled, surrendered or ceases because of non-renewal. It also proposes changes to penalties and compliance provisions.

Why are NGOs and churches concerned?

Some organisations fear the proposed provisions could increase government involvement in the management of foreign-funded assets and affect institutional autonomy.

What does the government say?

The government says the amendments will improve transparency and accountability. It has clarified that assets would vest with a Designated Authority only on a provisional basis, could be returned if registration is restored, and that legal remedies would remain available.

What is the biggest change?

The existing FCRA already contains provisions relating to assets created through foreign contributions. The proposed Bill expands these provisions by creating a more detailed framework, extending them to cases of non-renewal and establishing a Designated Authority to oversee their management in accordance with the law.