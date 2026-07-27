Three Women Married The Same Man In Uttar Pradesh. Here's Why They Said They Did It

Three women from Amroha married the same man and said they did it to stay together. Here's their story and what Indian law says.

Three women. One groom. A wedding ceremony from Uttar Pradesh has left the internet asking one question: can this happen?

Videos from Amroha showed three young women taking part in what appeared to be a wedding ceremony with the same man. Many initially believed it was another viral social media reel.

However, the group later appeared in videos claiming that the wedding was real and that they had taken the decision willingly.

So who are these women, why did they say they married the same man, and what does Indian law say about such a marriage?

Who Are The Three Women?

The women are Saroj (20), Savitri (19) and Santosh (18), residents of Dhauriya village in Hasanpur, Amroha district, Uttar Pradesh.

According to reports, Saroj is a second-year BTech student, while Savitri and Santosh have completed Class 12. The three create short-form videos for social media.

Although the viral story has often been described as involving "three sisters", Saroj and Savitri are biological sisters, while Santosh is their cousin. The trio says they grew up together and consider themselves sisters.

Who Is The Groom?

The groom is 20-year-old Vikas, also known as Vikky, from Shyampuri village near Amroha.

According to the women, Vikas worked as the cameraman for their social media videos for around six months. They also said he had appeared as their husband in some of their videos before the ceremony.

Clips from the event show Vikas performing Hindu wedding rituals with each woman, including taking the seven pheras and applying sindoor.

Why Did They Marry The Same Man?

The women said their decision was based on their desire to remain together.

According to them, their families had started looking for separate marriage proposals for them. They claimed they found it difficult to imagine living in different homes after spending their childhood together.

The trio said they had considered taking an extreme step because they did not want to be separated. They later decided to undergo a wedding ceremony with the same man so they could continue living together.

They have maintained that all three are adults and that the decision was made with mutual consent.

The women also appealed to social media users to stop posting abusive comments and trolling them online. They claimed their families accepted their decision.

What Did Vikas Say?

Vikas has supported the women's decision.

In videos shared online, he said the three women shared a close bond and that he did not want them to be separated.

He also maintained that the wedding was genuine and not created solely for social media attention.

After facing criticism online, the women referred to Hindu mythology in a video and questioned why King Dasharatha having three wives was viewed differently.

What Did The Police Say?

After the videos went viral, police spoke to the four individuals and their families.

According to reports, they told police they were adults and had participated in the ceremony voluntarily. Officials said no formal complaint had been received at the time, and any further legal action would depend on whether a cognisable offence was found or a complaint was filed.

What Does Indian Law Say About This Marriage?

The Amroha wedding has also raised questions about the legality of a marriage involving one man and multiple women.

Under Section 5 of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, a valid Hindu marriage can take place only if neither party has a living spouse. As a result, Hindu law does not recognise a marriage in which a man has multiple wives at the same time.

Bigamy is also punishable under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). However, whether any legal action is taken in this case would depend on the specific facts, applicable law and any complaint or investigation by the authorities.

According to NDTV, the ceremony took place at Chamunda Mata Temple in Amroha. Temple authorities later distanced themselves from the event, saying no priests or temple staff were present and that they were unaware the ceremony had taken place there.

The viral wedding has sparked widespread debate online, raising questions about personal choice, social acceptance and the legal limits of marriage in India.

TL;DR | News At Glance

What happened?

Three women from Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, took part in a wedding ceremony with the same man, and videos from the event went viral. The group later said the ceremony was real and voluntary.

Who are the women?

Saroj, Savitri and Santosh are social media creators from Dhauriya village. Saroj and Savitri are sisters, while Santosh is their cousin. They say they consider each other sisters.

Who is the groom?

Vikas, also known as Vikky, is a 20-year-old who worked as their social media cameraman.

Why did they say they married him?

The women said they did not want to live separately after marriage and decided to undergo a wedding ceremony with the same man so they could continue living together.

What have they said?

The group said the ceremony was real, consensual and not created solely for social media attention. They also appealed to people to stop trolling them online.

What did the police say?

Police spoke to the four individuals after the videos surfaced. According to reports, they said they had acted voluntarily. No formal complaint had been received at the time.

Is the marriage legally valid?

Under the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, a valid Hindu marriage can take place only if neither party has a living spouse. Hindu law does not recognise a marriage in which a man has multiple wives at the same time, and any legal action would depend on the facts of the case and any investigation by the authorities.