Mirabai Chanu Story: How A Girl From Manipur Became A Three-Time Commonwealth Games Gold Medallist

Know Mirabai Chanu's inspiring journey from Manipur to becoming an Olympic medallist. Read about her family, weightlifting career, struggles and achievements.

See also on Brut

When Mirabai Chanu broke down in tears after winning gold at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, the moment reflected years of injuries, setbacks and sacrifices.

The Indian weightlifter secured her third consecutive Commonwealth Games gold in the women's 48kg category with a total lift of 190kg, giving India its first gold medal at the Games.

After the victory, Chanu said her tears represented the struggles she had overcome throughout her career.

From Nongpok Kakching in Manipur to the Olympic podium and the Commonwealth Games, her journey has become one of Indian sport's most inspiring success stories.

ALSO READ: Mirabai Chanu’s newest gold for India

Who Is Mirabai Chanu?

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu was born on August 8, 1994, in Nongpok Kakching village in Manipur.

She grew up in a family with no sporting background but received unwavering support to pursue her dream.

Her father, Saikhom Kriti Meitei, worked with the Public Works Department, while her mother, Saikhom Tombi Devi, ran a small shop.

Despite financial challenges, her family encouraged her to continue training.

During her childhood, Chanu was known for her physical strength. Reports about her early life have highlighted how she carried heavy bundles of firewood from the hills near her village, reflecting her natural strength long before she entered competitive weightlifting.

ALSO READ: From Selling Vegetables To Winning A CWG 2026 Medal: The Story Of Jhandu Kumar

How Mirabai Chanu Started Weightlifting

Before discovering weightlifting, Chanu wanted to become an archer.

Her career changed after she watched weightlifters training at the Sports Authority of India centre in Imphal.

Inspired by what she saw, she chose weightlifting and began training seriously.

Her talent was recognised early and she steadily progressed through India's domestic competitions.

Like many young athletes, she balanced rigorous training with education while trying to establish herself at the national level.

ALSO READ: Who Is Lovlina Borgohain? The Boxer Who Reached CWG 2026 Semi-Finals And Assured India A Medal Before Throwing A Punch

Mirabai Chanu’s Rise In International Weightlifting

Mirabai Chanu made her Commonwealth Games debut in 2014, winning silver in the women's 48kg category.

Her breakthrough came in 2017 when she won gold at the World Weightlifting Championships in Anaheim, USA.

She became the first Indian weightlifter in two decades to win a World Championships gold medal.

In 2018, she won Commonwealth Games gold in Gold Coast.

She reached another milestone at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, winning silver in the women's 49kg category and becoming India's first Olympic silver medallist in weightlifting.

ALSO WATCH: India wins 66 medals at Commonwealth Games

The Challenges Behind Mirabai Chanu’s Success

Mirabai Chanu's journey has not been without setbacks.

Injuries affected her preparation for several major competitions.

At the Paris Olympics in 2024, she narrowly missed a medal after finishing fourth in the women's 49kg event.

Ahead of the 2026 Commonwealth Games, Chanu spoke about the physical and mental demands of staying within her weight category, explaining that she had to carefully manage her food and water intake before competition.

Her career has demonstrated that success in weightlifting depends not only on strength but also on discipline, recovery, technique and consistency.

ALSO WATCH: Lawn Bowls: How India’s fab four won a CWG gold

Mirabai Chanu’s Commonwealth Games Record

Mirabai Chanu has established herself as one of India's most successful Commonwealth Games athletes.

Her record includes:

Silver – 2014 Commonwealth Games

Gold – 2018 Commonwealth Games

Gold – 2022 Commonwealth Games

Gold – 2026 Commonwealth Games

At the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Chanu set Commonwealth and Commonwealth Games records in the snatch, along with Commonwealth Games records in the clean and jerk and total lift.

ALSO READ: Who Is Krishna Jayasankar? The Athlete Who Turned Body Insecurities Into Strength

What Is Mirabai Chanu Doing Now?

After winning gold at the 2026 Commonwealth Games, Mirabai Chanu continues to compete at the highest level.

She has spoken openly about managing injuries and the demands of maintaining peak fitness as she extends her career.

Her focus remains on representing India in international competitions and continuing to perform among the world's best weightlifters.

ALSO WATCH: Meet India’s Toofani Boxer who fought stereotypes.

TL;DR | News At A Glance

Who is Mirabai Chanu?

Mirabai Chanu is an Indian weightlifter, World Champion and Olympic silver medallist.

Where is Mirabai Chanu from?

She was born in Nongpok Kakching village in Manipur.

What are Mirabai Chanu's biggest achievements?

She has won an Olympic silver medal, World Championship gold and three Commonwealth Games gold medals.

What challenges has Mirabai Chanu faced?

She has battled injuries, strict weight management and the physical demands of elite competition.

Where is Mirabai Chanu now?

She continues to compete internationally while representing India in weightlifting.