India faces extreme heat as schools, cities and hospitals introduce water bells, ORS booths and safety steps to manage rising temperatures.

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The heat across India is intensifying, with several regions crossing comfortable limits and making everyday life harder.

According to India Today, 95 out of the world’s 100 hottest cities were in India on a single day, underscoring the scale of the heatwave.

Afternoons feel longer and more draining, and even short outdoor exposure is becoming difficult.

Cities are adapting, schools are adjusting schedules, relief points are coming up, and health systems are on alert.

What was once seasonal discomfort is now a daily struggle.

Heat, Numbers, And A Warning Year

A global climate analysis by Carbon Brief suggests 2026 could become the second hottest year ever recorded, influenced by El Niño conditions.

India is already seeing the impact. Temperatures have crossed 45°C in several regions this season.

On 24 April, data from the India Meteorological Department showed that 95 out of the world’s 100 hottest cities were in India.

The conditions point to a longer and more intense heat period across urban and rural areas.

Schools Step Up Heat Protection for Children

Doctors report a rise in heat-related illnesses among children aged 5 to 14.

Children lose fluids faster and may not notice early signs like dizziness or fatigue.

This makes schools a key space for heat safety, especially during peak afternoon hours.

In Delhi, schools have introduced “water bells”. A bell rings every hour to remind students to drink water.

The Times of India reports a “buddy system” is also in place. Students check on each other for signs like weakness, dizziness, or exhaustion.

Outdoor activities are restricted. Assemblies are moved indoors. Drinking water is kept easily available throughout the day.

The focus is simple: make hydration a daily habit, not a reminder during extreme heat.

Cities Build Heat Response Systems

Beyond schools, states are expanding heat response measures.

In Haryana, hospitals have been directed to open dedicated ORS booths and track heatstroke cases daily. This helps patients get quick access to rehydration support at early signs of heat stress.

In Visakhapatnam, authorities are setting up nearly 200 water kiosks under a wider heat action plan. These kiosks provide drinking water and ORS packets in busy public areas.

In Lucknow, umbrellas have been distributed to street vendors so they can work under direct sun exposure.

These steps aim to reduce heat exposure for people working long hours outdoors.

Heat Affects More Than Just Humans

The impact of extreme heat is not limited to people.

Stray animals are also affected, with dogs seen resting inside shops to escape direct sunlight.

Birds and other urban wildlife are increasingly moving towards shaded and cooler spaces during peak heat hours.

These small changes show how rising temperatures are reshaping everyday urban life.

Climate Pressure Builds in the Himalayas

The heatwave is part of a wider climate shift affecting the Himalayas.

According to ICIMOD, snow levels in the region are nearly 28% below normal, the lowest in over two decades.

This is significant because Himalayan snowmelt feeds about one-fourth of the water flow in 12 major river systems across South Asia.

With less snow, water supply for drinking, farming, and electricity faces added pressure.

ICIMOD notes that nearly 2 billion people depend on these river systems.

The changes are linked to climate change, which is also driving longer and more intense heatwaves.