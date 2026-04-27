Who Is Bittu Tabahi? The Student Fighting To Clean MP’s Polluted River

Meet Bittu Tabahi, the 20-year-old student from Madhya Pradesh cleaning the polluted Ajnar River with grit, friends and growing support.

At 20, most students are juggling lectures, exams and plans for the future.

Bittu Tabahi chose something else.

He stepped into a polluted river and began cleaning it with his own hands.

His surname, Tabahi, means destruction. But his work tells a different story. His mission is to destroy water pollution and bring a dying river back to life.

This is the story of a college student from Madhya Pradesh who saw filth, looked around for help, found none, and started anyway.

Who Is Bittu Tabahi?

Bittu Tabahi is a 20-year-old student from Biaora district in Madhya Pradesh.

While pursuing his BSc degree, he began dedicating his time to cleaning a heavily polluted stretch of the Ajnar River.

As videos of his clean-up mission started making waves online, people began noticing a young student doing the kind of work most wait for others to begin.

His surname, Tabahi, means destruction. But the work attached to his name tells a different story. His aim has been to destroy pollution and restore a river that had been neglected for years.

How One Student Started Changing The River

When Bittu first saw the Ajnar River near a temple in Biaora, he was shocked.

The water was filthy.

Waste was everywhere.

The river had become a dumping ground.

On 26 January 2026, while others celebrated Republic Day, Bittu stepped into the river and began cleaning it.

He started with almost nothing.

No gloves.

No boots.

No safety gear.

He did not even know how to swim.

Yet he kept going. He removed garbage, cleared clogged areas and cleaned the riverbank. He also began turning puja leftovers into compost to prevent fresh pollution.

With help from friends, he pooled money for tools and dustbins. He said the mission cost around Rs. 30,000 over time.

His family questioned why he was doing it alone, but Bittu continued.

For him, it was never about fame. It was about fixing something his town had ignored for too long.

The Challenges That Did Not Stop Him

Cleaning the river was never easy. Each day came with risks.

Bittu said his health suffered during the mission, and his hands developed infections. A friend helping him also reportedly suffered foot infections.

Then there were dangers in the water itself. In one incident, a snake came close to his feet while he was removing plastic waste, and a friend quickly pulled him away.

He also said people had even dumped dead animals into the river.

For many, these obstacles would have been enough reason to stop. For Bittu, they became reasons to keep going.

Who Else Noticed His Work?

Videos of Bittu’s work reached thousands online. One of the biggest names to notice him was Anand Mahindra.

Mahindra shared Bittu’s story on social media and called him his #MondayMotivation.

This young man from Biaora, M.P, was criticised for claiming to have cleaned parts of a river just in order to gain social media views.



Well, we usually complain that social media rewards the trivial rather than the meaningful



So If a desire for ‘likes’ can become a force for… pic.twitter.com/ARgEhphuQN — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 30, 2026

Bittu was also trolled by some people who said he was doing it all for likes on social media.

He later said he never expected to go viral. He stepped into the river to clean it, not to become famous for it.



For Bittu, recognition was never the final goal. He hopes the government also notices the river’s condition and supports lasting change, so the burden does not remain on one student alone.