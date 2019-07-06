50 Years Of Medimix

Its story could make a soap opera. Here's where Medimix comes from.
56 comments
Madhu R.07/30/2019 15:15
Thanks Brut for sharing this🙏🙏🙏🙏🇮🇳
Vivek V.07/25/2019 15:18
Nice
Kapil D.07/22/2019 15:02
you guys were discussing it yesterday....
Jagruti D.07/21/2019 07:34
We just love it,,,we are using it from last many years.
Ravindra C.07/17/2019 10:22
Dissolve quickly
Ganesh M.07/17/2019 07:15
साबण खूप छान आहे पण लवकर समाप्त होतो
सौरभ स.07/17/2019 05:45
This soap still in our list
Nishmitha B.07/16/2019 17:24
The most reliable one ever..!
Raghu R.07/15/2019 14:59
Certainty wonderful !
Lokesh T.07/15/2019 04:57
my family use it regularly
Aniruddha K.07/14/2019 10:06
Faltu soft
Vividha A.07/13/2019 19:09
You must know
Ravi S.07/13/2019 08:22
nice video
Utsav S.07/13/2019 02:08
Useless soap. Branding things as Indian made and selling below quality products is our trademark.
आहिरो भ.07/12/2019 12:26
अरे ओ इंग्लिशो के बच्छे कोइ तो राष्ट्रभाषा मे लिखो । कि सब मेड ईन इंग्लिश हो ।
Anas T.07/11/2019 15:16
👍👍👍
ಸಂಜಯ ಆ.07/11/2019 09:55
Fake
Mandeep K.07/11/2019 08:11
My favourite medimix am using it since 1998
Murari M.07/10/2019 03:16
medimix an toilet soap its not bath soap
Nikhilchandra S.07/09/2019 19:31
Good soap. But doesn't last and can make skin rather dry.