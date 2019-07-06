back

50 Years Of Medimix

Its story could make a soap opera. Here's where Medimix comes from.

07/06/2019 1:00 PM
  • 438.2k
  • 84

Changing India

  1. Abhijit And Esther Go Traditional At Nobel Event

  2. First Woman Pilot of Indian Navy

  3. Brussels NGO Uncovers Indian Fake Media Network

  4. This Aunt-Nephew Act Will Make You A “Believer”

  5. Woman Attacked With Chilli Spray At Sabarimala

  6. Three Startup Stars From India

56 comments

  • Madhu R.
    07/30/2019 15:15

    Thanks Brut for sharing this🙏🙏🙏🙏🇮🇳

  • Vivek V.
    07/25/2019 15:18

    Nice

  • Kapil D.
    07/22/2019 15:02

    you guys were discussing it yesterday....

  • Jagruti D.
    07/21/2019 07:34

    We just love it,,,we are using it from last many years.

  • Ravindra C.
    07/17/2019 10:22

    Dissolve quickly

  • Ganesh M.
    07/17/2019 07:15

    साबण खूप छान आहे पण लवकर समाप्त होतो

  • सौरभ स.
    07/17/2019 05:45

    This soap still in our list

  • Nishmitha B.
    07/16/2019 17:24

    The most reliable one ever..!

  • Raghu R.
    07/15/2019 14:59

    Certainty wonderful !

  • Lokesh T.
    07/15/2019 04:57

    my family use it regularly

  • Aniruddha K.
    07/14/2019 10:06

    Faltu soft

  • Vividha A.
    07/13/2019 19:09

    You must know

  • Ravi S.
    07/13/2019 08:22

    nice video

  • Utsav S.
    07/13/2019 02:08

    Useless soap. Branding things as Indian made and selling below quality products is our trademark.

  • आहिरो भ.
    07/12/2019 12:26

    अरे ओ इंग्लिशो के बच्छे कोइ तो राष्ट्रभाषा मे लिखो । कि सब मेड ईन इंग्लिश हो ।

  • Anas T.
    07/11/2019 15:16

    👍👍👍

  • ಸಂಜಯ ಆ.
    07/11/2019 09:55

    Fake

  • Mandeep K.
    07/11/2019 08:11

    My favourite medimix am using it since 1998

  • Murari M.
    07/10/2019 03:16

    medimix an toilet soap its not bath soap

  • Nikhilchandra S.
    07/09/2019 19:31

    Good soap. But doesn't last and can make skin rather dry.